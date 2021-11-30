"One last time" - Fans react as MS Dhoni is officially retained CSK ahead of the mega auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to retain their core players going into the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. There were no major surprises from the yellow franchise. They chose star players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali as their four picks.
Longstanding CSK top-order batter Suresh Raina has not been retained for the first time. His diminishing form could be the reason behind the move. Other CSK stalwarts like Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis will also enter the mega auction in 2022.
CSK fans were mostly satisfied with their team management's decision on retention and took to Twitter to express it. They were extremely glad to know that MS Dhoni will remain with CSK and continue playing. Most of them were also glad that top performers for CSK in recent years like Jadeja, Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali would stay with the team.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Coming to CSK helped me understand a different culture: MS Dhoni
CSK skipper MS Dhoni recently spoke about his experience with the franchise so far. He revealed that due to his long-running association with the Chennai franchise, he got to understand the vastly different culture in South India.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management organized an event in Chennai to celebrate their title win. At the event, MS Dhoni addressed his fans and spoke a few words.
A nostalgic MS Dhoni said:
“I am a bit of a wanderer since childhood. My parents are from Uttarakhand. They came to Ranchi later. I was born there. I went to Kharagpur in West Bengal for my job. My association with CSK started in 2008, but my association with Chennai started before that when I made my Test debut here. I never knew I would be picked by CSK when I was in the auction. Coming to CSK helped me understand a different culture."
He added:
"I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODIs was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The veteran keeper is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings side in the 2022 IPL. CSK fans will be hoping that their team will successfully defend the championship next year under the astute leadership of Dhoni.