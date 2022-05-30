IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Buttler and Chahal end at the top - Updated after Final 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final took place between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side were crowned champions following a seven-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, RR never got going. The in-form Jos Buttler struggled his way in the first ten overs but still ended up as the top-scorer for his side.

A stellar spell by Hardik Pandya, where he consistently hit the back of a good length, was the talking point of the innings.

The Sanju Samson-led side were devoid of a grand finish in the death overs and were restricted to a paltry 130-9 in 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament at 157.3 kmph while Rashid Khan chipped in with yet another tight spell.

Despite losing early wickets in the form of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade, GT never lost composure. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched up a crucial 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

The opener remained unbeaten over the course of the chase while David Miller scored a brisk cameo to send GT over the line.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap with 863 runs (PC: IPLT20.com)

Jos Buttler emerged as the winner of the Orange Cap following a record campaign. The Englishman registered the second-highest run tally in the competition's history with 863 runs.

The wicket-keeper also recorded four hundreds over the duration of the tournament and finished with an average of 57.53. KL Rahul, following his fourth successive campaign with over 600 runs, ended up as the highest run-scorer among Indians.

Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Shubman Gill finished with 487, 483 and 481 runs respectively in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma scored the most runs among uncapped players. The SRH youngster finished with 426 runs at a strike rate of 133.32.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal was crowned as the Purple Cap winner with 27 wickets (PC: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal was rewarded with the Purple Cap after claiming 27 wickets in the tournament. He ended with one more wicket over fellow spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

The leg-spinner bowled a tight spell of 1-20, claiming the wicket of the opposition skipper, albeit in a losing cause.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the leading wicket-taker among pacers with 23 wickets. Umran Malik, with 23 wickets, was the highest wicket-taker among the uncapped players.

Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan made their presence felt in the top ten wicket-takers from the winning franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar