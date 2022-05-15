“People were searching for Dhoni in Jadeja” - Parthiv Patel reflects on CSK all-rounder’s captaincy stint in IPL 2022

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel reckons Ravindra Jadeja was burdened with expectations of captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) like MS Dhoni did. According to Patel, the comparison between the leadership styles of the two was completely unfair, as no one can replicate Dhoni's leadership.

Jadeja was named the CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022. However, he was replaced midway through the season, and Dhoni took back the charge of the team. Chennai won only two of their eight matches Jadeja led in. The all-rounder was criticised for his unimaginative captaincy and inability to inspire the team.

During a discussion with Cricbuzz, though, Patel warned fan, critics as well as the CSK franchise that expecting a captain to lead like Dhoni is a thought that can never materialise. He said:

“What Dhoni has done, I don’t think anyone would be able to replicate it. There should be no comparisons with anyone. This is what happened with Jadeja during his captaincy stint and was one of the biggest reasons (why he was under greater pressure). People were looking for Dhoni in Jadeja. Whoever comes in next as the captain, this mistake should not be repeated.”

Patel added that there would be a massive void in CSK without Dhoni, but the support staff and management will need to rebuild the team keeping the same in mind. He elaborated:

“As an expert or as a CSK team member, it should be clear for everyone - Dhoni is Dhoni. No one can be like him. They will have to let that go. For Chennai, yes it would be a bigger challenge (when MSD is gone). Dhoni’s strength has always been spontaneous decisions that he takes on the ground. That wasn’t happening this time (during Jadeja’s stint). The role of the support staff will become very important in how they rebuild the team.”

` @FourOverthrows

Jadeja gives captaincy back to Dhoni mid IPL .

Jadeja leaves IPL midway.

Rayudu announces retirement .

Rayudu takes back his retirement.



Meanwhile, Chennai succumbed to yet another defeat in IPL 2022 on Sunday, going down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets. They put up only 133-5 batting first, a total GT chased down with ease.

“Batting first wasn't a very good idea” - MS Dhoni after loss to Gujarat

CSK won the toss and batted first against GT at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, the CSK batters struggled for fluency. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 53, but the knock came off 49 deliveries.

Speaking after the defeat, the CSK captain admitted that batting first was not a smart choice. He said at the post-match conference:

“Batting first wasn't a very good idea. It was tough to hit; the ball wasn't coming on. It was much better in the second half. Bit more runs in the middle overs would have been better.”

Having been knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race, Chennai will conclude their campaign this season by taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 20.

Edited by Bhargav