IPL 2022: "Mayank Agarwal's bat hasn't done the talking except for one knock" - Piyush Chawla

Former Indian leggie Piyush Chawla has delivered his verdict on Punjab Kings' batting unit ahead of the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. Chawla feels captain Mayank Agarwal needs to step up with the bat and score more runs in IPL 2022.

Agarwal has managed just 136 runs in seven games this season, averaging a mediocre 19.43 with one fifty. The right-handed batter's best of 52 came against the Mumbai Indians in Pune and has compiled three single-figure scores.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Chawla observed Shikhar Dhawan's consistency over the past two to three seasons. However, he thinks Mayank Agarwal should make significant contributions with the bat. He said:

"Shikhar Dhawan is an underrated player because if we see the last two or three seasons, he has scored a truckload of runs. He is in excellent touch. Mayank Agarwal's bat hasn't done the talking except for one knock; hence, he needs to perform well. He has to think of how he can contribute to the team's cause. He is the captain and understandably has plenty to think about; however, it's important to bat well."

The 33-year-old thinks Bhanuka Rajapaksa is better suited than Jonny Bairstow to bat at number three. Furthermore, he backed Jitesh Sharma to showcase his potential; however, the keeper-batter shouldn't hurry. He added:

"The middle-order is yet to showcase his mettle. Jitesh Sharma showed a glimpse, but a significant knock is yet to come. Sharma has the potential to play some big innings and I've seen that in domestic cricket. He must trust and back himself as he seems in a hurry."

"Shahrukh Khan had to be dropped because he didn't seem in good form. Overall, the middle order hasn't looked settled even at the halfway stage of the tournament. Hence, they have to search for options and a perfect playing eleven."

Chawla believes Liam Livingstone has a massive role in carrying Punjab Kings' fortunes. However, he feels that responsibility might change his approach.

"A lot depends on Livingstone because the way he has batted - he carried the team single-handedly in one or two games - as you are playing freely despite wickets falling at the other end. He doesn't let the run-rate go down. He knows the longer he keeps playing, the runs will continue to flow. Livingstone is capable of playing the big shots. Hence, he has plenty of responsibility. But my concern is he shouldn't change his game because of that."

The England batter has been experiencing his best IPL season, scoring 245 runs in eight matches at 30.62 with three fifties. Nevertheless, Livingstone's strike rate is an impressive 187.02.

Punjab Kings have a balanced bowling unit: Piyush Chawla

Chawla reflected on Punjab's last game against the Chennai Super Kings on 25 April. He lauded Arshdeep Singh for helping his side back into the game and added:

"The way they have bowled, considering the last game. People said their batting was good as they scored over 180. However, the way Arshdeep Singh bowled the last one or two overs and Punjab stormed back into the game because of that. Hence, Arshdeep has been doing brilliant and we all know what Rabada is capable of. Overall, it's looking like a good side and a balanced bowling unit."

Arshdeep was impressive against the Super Kings. He conceded only 14 runs from his last two overs, even with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja batting. Overall, the left-arm seamer finished with figures of 4-0-23-1.

