"No one can stop such a team from winning" - Aakash Chopra highlights GT's success mantra in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has attributed the Gujarat Titans' (GT) unexpected success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to their ability to produce different match-winners in different games.

Chopra explained that with almost every member of the playing XI making a significant contribution, the opposition can never relax.

GT became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final when they got the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Qualifier 1.

From skipper Hardik Pandya to David Miller and Mohammed Shami to Rashid Khan, Gujarat have been aided by excellent performances under pressure from a number of players.

Gujarat are awaiting the result of Qualifier 2 between RR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will meet GT in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

In a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked for his views on why Gujarat have been so successful in their maiden season in the Indian T20 league. He opined:

"What has separated the Gujarat Titans from the other teams is that they have had different match-winners. It's a very bizarre thing to say, but this is what it is.

"Different players have put their hands up in difficult situations and have made themselves counted. Match-winning contributions in GT have not been restricted to 3-4 players. No one can stop such a team from winning."

Gujarat registered a comprehensive win over RR in Qualifier 1. Chasing 189, they got home by seven wickets as Miller thumped an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls while Hardik Pandya was undefeated on 40 off 27.

"ICC should have a playoffs system like the IPL" - Aakash Chopra

While GT booked their place in the IPL 2022 final by winning Qualifier 1, they would have had another shot at the final even if they had gone down to RR.

The loser of Qualifier 1, contested between the top-two ranked teams, gets an opportunity to play a second qualifying match as well.

Asked if the time has come for the ICC to adopt a similar playoff model for big events like the World Cup, Chopra agreed:

"ICC should have a playoffs system like the IPL, 100 percent. But it only works in the case of a round-robin system, where each team plays the other at least once. If the teams have been divided into groups, then you have no option but to go ahead with quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals."

The T20 World Cup 2021 was played in the group format, with the top two sides from the two groups advancing to the semifinals. Pakistan were the only unbeaten side in the group stage but went down to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final.

