"Losing a wicket early wasn't ideal, but throughout whole tournament it's been similar"- Matthew Wade comments on GT's win in IPL 2022 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade reflected on his team's incredible win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 last night.

Wade felt that losing Wriddhiman Saha's wicket early was not ideal for GT, but the rest of the batters did a good job of giving the team a place in the IPL 2022 final.

In a chat with David Miller on the official YouTube channel of Gujarat Titans following the win against Rajasthan, Wade shared his views on the finish and said:

"It's exciting. I'm not sure how it was going to go when we came off bowling. Obviously, we didn't have the greatest finish with the ball so we knew it was going to swing early with Boult (present in the Rajasthan Royals team)."

RR set a 189-run target for the Gujarat Titans and reduced them to 0/1 on the second ball of their run-chase. Matthew Wade pointed out how last night was not the first time GT made a comeback after losing early wickets.

"Losing a wicket early wasn't ideal but we've just got guys that contribute the whole way. Today is a classic example of that but throughout the whole tournament it's been really similar," said Wade.

Matthew Wade shared his opinion on fielding instead of wicket-keeping for Gujarat Titans

During the same chat, David Miller asked Wade about his experience of fielding instead of playing in his traditional position as wicket-keeper in IPL 2022.

"It's a bit different thing out there rather than keeping. Good to have a run around," Wade replied.

Wade and Miller played an important role in GT's win last night. While Miller won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 68-run knock, Wade played a counter-attacking knock of 35 runs after GT lost Saha in the first over.

GT will play the IPL final on their home ground in Ahmedabad this Sunday.

