IPL 2022 Playoffs Rain Update: Kolkata Weather today (May 25)

The IPL 2022 playoffs are underway at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and all eyes are on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they duel it out in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25).

Luckily, the rain gods seem to have understood the importance of this clash. The weather promises to stay cloudy but with minimal rainfall to disrupt a clash that sees the two teams battle it out to make Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Lucknow and Bangalore finished third and fourth respectively in the IPL 2022 league stage.

While the new franchise has played some solid cricket, Eternal Bridesmaids RCB have made the playoffs for the third time in a row, but are yet to get their hands on the elusive title.

With lots to play for, here's a quick update on the weather and a quick preview.

Kolkata Weather Today (May 25): Mostly cloudy

Weather.com predicts some thundershowers in the afternoon, but the rest of the evening is expected to be dry and mostly cloudy. The humidity would be around 74% with 26% cloud cover. So, a full game is almost definitely a possibility.

The weather is expected to stay the same as the evening progresses, with temperatures estimated to be around 30 degrees. It does appear that the stage is set for an absolute humdinger of a match.

In a scenario where rain decides to play spoilsport, the updates say the final has a reserve day, but the IPL points table standings will be considered for playoff games if no play is absolutely possible.

IPL 2022 playoffs: LSG vs RCB — Quick preview

When: May 25

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Start time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch IPL 2022: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

Probable Playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar