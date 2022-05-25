IPL 2022 Playoffs: Sanjay Manjrekar predicts the winner of RCB vs LSG Eliminator

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Manjrekar believes that with skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, whose "gear has changed," the side has more "pedigree players" than the Super Giants. He feels these players possess the experience and the "big-match temperament" to perform under the high pressure of a knockout. The former Indian batter told ESPNcricinfo:

"I would like to back Bangalore because they have the pedigree players, the big-stage players. If you see Faf du Plessis' IPL record, his numbers are even better in the playoffs. Virat Kohli's gear looks like it has changed too. So the big-match temperament, the ability to perform on the big stage, and to handle pressure - Bangalore is perhaps a bit ahead in all that."

Du Plessis' average goes slightly lower in the playoffs - from 34.82 overall to 31.63 - but his strike rate increases by five points to over 135. The in-form South African was also the Player of the Match in the 2021 final for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with his 59-ball 86 carrying his team to a winning total.

Kohli, meanwhile, played a brilliant knock in the must-win match against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) last week, scoring a strong 54-ball 73 in a winning cause. He's had a tough season otherwise, averaging 23.77 and striking at 117.94.

The Royal Challengers have reached the IPL playoffs for the third consecutive year on the back of eight wins from 14 games. Although the Super Giants won one extra match, they lost their only duel against du Plessis' men by 18 runs.

"Marcus Stoinis' failure is hurting them" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants too are a well-balanced side but their middle-order's capricious form is a cause for concern going into the Eliminator. Manjrekar feels the issue is rooted in all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' batting form (147 runs from 14 games) and could be corrected by promoting him and Jason Holder in the batting order.

He explained:

"Their strategy has been to push the young players after the top three during the slightly more comfortable and easier [phase]. Stoinis and Holder stay behind for the last-minute acceleration. Stoinis' failure is hurting them. He was outstanding for Delhi as the power-hitter so it seems like his lack of contribution is affecting them. In big matches, I believe Stoinis and Holder should each come one position up. I think Krunal Pandya will certainly play the next match so their batting will be better off with him. Currently, everything seems dependent on top three."

While the fast-bowling has also been superb, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has failed to match his peers in terms of wickets. Manjrekar said the youngster should learn from Yuzvendra Chahal and bowl with more flight on a straighter line. He also advised the team against seeing him as a "four-over bowler" in every match.

Manjrekar added:

"One thing we have seen is they don't use just five bowlers, sometimes six-seven bowling options are deployed. I have said it time and again, Bishnoi is bowling flatter and away from the stumps whereas Chahal bowls slow and at stumps so you don't get the chance to free your arms to hit it. Bishnoi will have to do that. I felt he was trying that in the last one-two matches but LSG shouldn't expect him to be a four-over bowler. If it's not his day, there's no need to give him four overs. I think the pitch won't help him here either."

The Eliminator will kick off at 7:30 pm IST. You can catch the live proceedings here.

