"Virat Kohli used to drop a player after no performance in 2-3 games" - Virender Sehwag on how Bangar, Du Plessis have stabilized RCB in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag believes the arrival of head coach Sanjay Bangar and captain Faf du Plessis have been major factors in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) impressive season so far.

The 43-year-old felt that when Virat Kohli was RCB captain, there used to be a lot of chopping and changing, which ultimately affected the team. However, apart from dropping Anuj Rawat, Virender Sehwag reckons RCB have done really well to maintain their consistent team selection this year.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the IPL 2022 playoffs, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about RCB's season so far:

"The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain has changed RCB'e thinking. We have seen how Virat Kohli used to think as he used to drop a player after no performance in 2-3 games. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except Patidar for Anuj Rawat, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance."

Virender Sehwag on why RCB look better-balanced this season

Virender Sehwag felt that RCB were highly dependent on just Kohli and AB de Villiers till the IPL 2021 season. However, the 43-year-old has been impressed with the performances of Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and others and feels that has made RCB even more dangerous. He stated:

"Opposition's chances of winning increased by 90 percent because until last year they knew they had to stop just two players (Kohli and De Villiers). But this time there are almost four players and I am not even considering the bowling. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Maxwell and others have won a game for each of them and this looks to be RCB's year."

RCB will need to beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata first and then take that momentum with them going into Ahmedabad. It won't be easy because only SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the IPL after finishing outside the top-two spots in the league stage.

