IPL 2022 Playoffs: [Watch] Comical error as Hardik Pandya slips to miss Jos Buttler's crucial catch

In a comical but consequential moment in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya slipped while attempting a catch from Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Jos Buttler near the boundary rope.

On the second ball of the 17th over, Buttler, who was batting at 47 (40), sliced a slow short ball from Yash Dayal towards long-off. Pandya was placed a bit wide and ran towards it immediately.

He was positioning himself well but lost his footing at the last moment. He laid down on his back, saving his face from the ball's path.

The all-rounder sat there for a couple of moments with a guilty smile while Buttler also had a laugh about it with his partner Shimron Hetmyer. Here's a video:

Buttler reached his half-century two balls later and went on to reach 89 (56) by the end of the innings. He kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end when Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag both struggled to fulfill their usual responsibilities.

He also showed how an opener can build an innings despite slowing down in the middle. His knock took the Royals to 188/6 in 20 overs - a brilliant total considering the two-paced pitch and the pressure of the occasion.

Jos Buttler breaches the 700-run mark in IPL 2022 after Hardik Pandya's drop

Coming up: 20 overs of full force. Eden Gardens was treated to a Jos classic tonight.Coming up: 20 overs of full force. Eden Gardens was treated to a Jos classic tonight. 💗Coming up: 20 overs of full force. 🔥

With his 89, the Orange Cap holder also became the first batter this season to cross the 700-run mark. He's the sixth batter to achieve this feat in a season in IPL history, with Virat Kohli, David Warner, Michael Hussey, Chris Gayle (twice) and Kane Williamson being the others.

The Englishman will now have one more game if the Royals reach the final or two if the team goes to Qualifier 2 and then makes it to the summit clash. In these, he can try to get as close to Kohli's 2016 record of 973 runs.

