IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: KL Rahul remains rooted at No. 2 - Updated after Match 42 

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The KL Rahul-led side secured a 21-run win at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



win by 20 runs and add two more points to their tally.



Scorecard - #PBKSvLSG #TATAIPL That's that from Match 42. @LucknowIPL win by 20 runs and add two more points to their tally.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-42 That's that from Match 42.@LucknowIPL win by 20 runs and add two more points to their tally.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-42 #PBKSvLSG #TATAIPL https://t.co/dfSJXzHcfG

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, PBKS managed to claim the wicket of KL Rahul early on in the innings. Vital knocks from Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, followed by a middle-order collapse meant that LSG posted 153/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target, PBKS never got going due to the constant fall of wickets. Despite a decent start for a couple of Punjab batters, LSG managed to remain in the contest with a potent bowling display.

A tight spell by Krunal Pandya controlled the middle overs as other bowlers used the pressure to pick up wickets.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

PBKS are in the bottom half while LSG are at the third position

LSG continued to put pressure on the top two with a convincing win over PBKS. The 21-run win also boosted their net run rate slightly to 0.408

Punjab Kings' inconsistency continued as the batters led the side down yet again in the tournament. Their already poor net run-rate took a hit and now reads -0.470

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul is only behind Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap list (PC: IPLT20.com)

Despite a poor outing at the crease and getting out to Kagiso Rabada for just six in this match, KL Rahul maintained his second spot on the Orange Cap list. The LSG captain has amassed 374 runs in the tournament, which includes two hundreds.

Shikhar Dhawan failed to close down the gap after a forgettable innings. The left-handed opener was cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi for just five, but managed to overtake Hardik Pandya for the No. 3 spot on the list. The southpaw crossed the 300-run mark during his 15-ball stint in the chase.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada mark their presence in the list (PC: IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada's best figures in the ongoing tournament helped him attain the No. 9 position in the Purple Cap list. The Proteas speedster's spell of 4/38 included wickets over the entire course of LSG's innings.

A crucial and tight spell which saw the timely wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder meant Rahul Chahar made his presence felt on the list. The leg-spinner now has 12 wickets from nine matches so far.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat