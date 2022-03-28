IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after GT defeat LSG by 5 wickets

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Gujarat Titans (GT) come out winners against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a clash between the tournament's two new teams.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Titans were off to a flier on the back of a sensational spell by Mohammad Shami with the new ball. A top-order collapse meant LSG were in a tough spot at 29-4.

Ayush Badoni, 22, and Deepak Hooda rebuilt the innings with a 87-run stand for the fifth wicket. Both batters gradually changed gears and got to fifties. A 13-ball cameo by Krunal Pandya helped LSG to 158-6.

Gujarat Titans also got through a shaky start, with Shubman Gill getting dismissed for a duck. Dushmanta Chameera continued the assault with a scorching yorker to send Vijay Shankar back.

Captain Hardik Pandya came into bat at No.4 and steadied the ship along with Mathew Wade. Despite the dew, the spin trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda were able to control proceedings and restrict the run flow.

A flurry of wickets saw the responsibility of the run chase getting down to Rahul Tewatia and David Miller. The duo took the attack onto the spinners with two massive overs, forcing the momentum to shift on their side.

Tewatia remained unbeaten on 40 off 24 deliveries while Abhinav Sadrangani finished things off in the final over with a couple of boundaries. The Titans chased the target with two deliveries to spare to register their first-ever win in the competition.

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table

GT register their first ever win in the IPL

With a narrow win, Gujarat Titans occupy the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side have a net run rate of 0.286 at the moment.

The Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are seventh in the points table. They have the best net run rate among franchises who lost their tournament openers this season.

