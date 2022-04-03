IPL 2022: "The same team won last year" - Pragyan Ojha wants CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja to "strategize better"

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha wants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja to level up his tactical game after the team's unprecedented consecutive losses at the start of IPL 2022. He said Jadeja needs to think outside the box and "show something new" to stand up to expectations this season.

Jadeja is not only under pressure to fill the shoes of four-time title winner MS Dhoni, but he also has to shoulder the duties of CSK's title defense. The twin six-wicket defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have only made matters difficult, with criticism simmering about the all-rounder's lack of involvement in decision-making.

Previewing CSK's match against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Ojha spoke about the importance of momentum in the IPL and how Jadeja can manage the pressure of expectations. He said:

"Question marks will surely be there because they were the champions last year. Whenever a team comes off a championship win, it wants to start the next season from where it left. Momentum and rhythm are very important in this tournament. If you keep winning, the momentum takes you with it and you don't have to put in a lot of extra effort. But as soon as the momentum breaks, then bringing that rhythm back is very difficult."

Ojha added:

"I expect the new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja to strategize better. It was the same team that won last year. Now because you are the No. 1, the expectations will increase. They will have to come up with different thinking and show something new. We've seen what MS Dhoni can do, now we want to see what Ravindra Jadeja can do as the captain."

Although CSK have retained most of their batting core, they are majorly missing Deepak Chahar's experience in the bowling lineup. Moreover, while Dhoni has officially transferred power to Jadeja, he continues to play a crucial role in all on-field calls, including field changes and chats with the bowlers. This gives a muddled outlook for the franchise and is something that is usually cured with wins.

If he's fit, Adam Milne will surely come back to CSK 11: Parthiv Patel

Speaking in the same interaction, Parthiv Patel envisaged only one change for CSK - Adam Milne's return from his side strain.

The former wicketkeeper-batter said Jadeja and Co. don't need to tweak their batting lineup after scoring 210 against LSG. Patel said:

"You know Chennai is a settled team. Although the result didn't go in there favor, they did score 200 and batted well. You'll have to give credit to Lucknow as well. It was very difficult [to bowl] in dew. Stephen Fleming also said it felt like Niagra Falls to him. But if Adam Milne is fit - there will be a question on how quickly can he recover from the side strain - he'll surely come back to the team."

Ojha concurred, saying "Chennai and changes" don't go together. He elaborated:

"Chennai and changes don't go in the same sentence. They always believe in carrying forward the same team. When runs are coming, why would you disturb that? I don't think there will be any change in the batting lineup."

The CSK versus PBKS match will start at the at the Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar