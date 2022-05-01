"Proper example of brainless muscle!" - Fans slam Marcus Stoinis for slow knock against DC in IPL 2022

Marcus Stoinis couldn't quite provide the ideal finish that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wanted despite finishing their 20 overs at a score of 195/3.
The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder could only muster 17 runs off 16 balls and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will be delighted that they didn't let LSG cross 200.
Lucknow haven't utilized Marcus Stoinis consistently well with the bat as his entry points in some games have been a topic of debate. Against DC, the platform was set for Stoinis to tee off after a 95-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda.
However, he just couldn't find the middle of the bat and apart from the one six that he hit, most of his innings was a struggle. With the pitch being good for batting, Stoinis' innings could well have helped LSG add an extra 10-15 runs that could make a huge difference in the end.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the way Marcus Stoinis batted. Some felt that a youngster like Ayush Badoni could have made a difference had he been promoted to No. 4. Other fans also took a dig at LSG's management for backing Stoinis despite his consistent failures. Here are some of the reactions:
Marcus Stoinis' scratchy knock sucked the momentum out of LSG's innings
With the pitch being on the slower side, Rahul opted to bat first and put runs on the board. The LSG skipper has traditionally taken a bit of time to get his eye in. So it was crucial for his opening partner Quinton de Kock to get off to a flying start, and that is exactly what the South African did.
Although De Kock was dismissed in the powerplay, his quickfire 23 gave Rahul a few deliveries to get himself in. With Manish Pandey no longer in the team, Hooda was given the responsibility to bat at No. 3. The all-rounder once again repaid the faith shown in him by playing a fine knock of 52 from 34 balls.
Although Marcus Stoinis struggled at one end, Rahul continued to find boundaries. Just as he looked primed to reach his third IPL hundred of the season, he was stopped in his tracks on 77 by a fine catch from Lalit Yadav.
DC will be satisfied with the way they bowled at the death as the target could have been well in excess of 200. They also began their innings well, ending the powerplay on 66/2 in six overs with Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.