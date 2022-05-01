"Proper example of brainless muscle!" - Fans slam Marcus Stoinis for slow knock against DC in IPL 2022

Marcus Stoinis couldn't quite provide the ideal finish that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wanted despite finishing their 20 overs at a score of 195/3.

The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder could only muster 17 runs off 16 balls and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will be delighted that they didn't let LSG cross 200.

Lucknow haven't utilized Marcus Stoinis consistently well with the bat as his entry points in some games have been a topic of debate. Against DC, the platform was set for Stoinis to tee off after a 95-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda.

However, he just couldn't find the middle of the bat and apart from the one six that he hit, most of his innings was a struggle. With the pitch being good for batting, Stoinis' innings could well have helped LSG add an extra 10-15 runs that could make a huge difference in the end.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the way Marcus Stoinis batted. Some felt that a youngster like Ayush Badoni could have made a difference had he been promoted to No. 4. Other fans also took a dig at LSG's management for backing Stoinis despite his consistent failures. Here are some of the reactions:

Karthik Raj @kartcric New man Stoinis exposed. Three dot balls. You can't be doing this in the 16th over. New man Stoinis exposed. Three dot balls. You can't be doing this in the 16th over.

Hriday Shetty @HridayShetty18 @Fancricket12 Can't understand the approach of Stoinis. You have so many batsmen to come at the end but you still defend balls and look to rotate strike. @Fancricket12 Can't understand the approach of Stoinis. You have so many batsmen to come at the end but you still defend balls and look to rotate strike.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy , this is one of the purest form of love for the academy, Marcus Stoinis you beuty 🥺 #DCvLSG You got promoted ahead likes of Holder, Krunal and Badoni in death overs to play fast and then you playing TukTuk, this is one of the purest form of love for the academy, Marcus Stoinis you beuty 🥺 You got promoted ahead likes of Holder, Krunal and Badoni in death overs to play fast and then you playing TukTuk🙈, this is one of the purest form of love for the academy, Marcus Stoinis you beuty 🥺😍🔥 #DCvLSG

𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖓𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖕 @_ratna_deep Stoinis is a proper example of brainless muscle. Stoinis is a proper example of brainless muscle.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Aditya @Adityakrsaha LSG has failed to utilize Marcus Stoinis so far. They are not sure about his role in the team post-auction. One of the worst retention so far. LSG has failed to utilize Marcus Stoinis so far. They are not sure about his role in the team post-auction. One of the worst retention so far. Just another day when Stoinis has ruined a good opportunity to play a good knock. twitter.com/Adityakrsaha/s… Just another day when Stoinis has ruined a good opportunity to play a good knock. twitter.com/Adityakrsaha/s…

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4

Another painful reminder that we let Stoinis fraud kill us at WC. Another painful reminder that we let Stoinis fraud kill us at WC.😭😭

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 Even DC players not taking catch of Stoinis. Smart work Even DC players not taking catch of Stoinis. Smart work

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Badoni ko bhej dete yaar Stoinis ki jagah. Dude contributed massively in first 4-5 games. Badoni ko bhej dete yaar Stoinis ki jagah. Dude contributed massively in first 4-5 games.

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 Badoni would've made a 50 till now if he was sent at position of Stoinis Badoni would've made a 50 till now if he was sent at position of Stoinis

Mansiii♡ @_mansi18 I want my ex to love me the same way stoinis love DC I want my ex to love me the same way stoinis love DC

Dhruv @RogueRook81 Stoinis has an ipl contract just because gambhir finds him cute Stoinis has an ipl contract just because gambhir finds him cute

Tony Steele @tds122 stoinis 17* (16) at the death on a wankhede road . poor #IPL2022 stoinis 17* (16) at the death on a wankhede road . poor #IPL2022

𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖓𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖕 @_ratna_deep People have a great illusion that Stoinis is a match winner, he is power hitter. But believe me he is brainless and does not have any good records with the bat. Played 1 good inning for Australia that too in a loosing cause. I knew that since 2019. He is an updated version of CDG People have a great illusion that Stoinis is a match winner, he is power hitter. But believe me he is brainless and does not have any good records with the bat. Played 1 good inning for Australia that too in a loosing cause. I knew that since 2019. He is an updated version of CDG

Not A No Ball @HeLL_On_Fire_ STOINIS is More Fraud than Pollard STOINIS is More Fraud than Pollard

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 I think Evin Lewis must come in the next game instead of Stoinis



He's out of form plus not even getting to bowl. Lewis on the other hand was doing well I think Evin Lewis must come in the next game instead of Stoinis He's out of form plus not even getting to bowl. Lewis on the other hand was doing well

Rohan🏏 @Rohantweetss If u want to get the most out of stoinis, push him up. His best has come as opener in BBL.

The only downside to it is he will face a lot of quality spinners here which he doesn't have to face in BBL but still his numbers are way better at the top. If u want to get the most out of stoinis, push him up. His best has come as opener in BBL. The only downside to it is he will face a lot of quality spinners here which he doesn't have to face in BBL but still his numbers are way better at the top.

Karan @karannpatelll Karan @karannpatelll Pakistan and New Zealand should never be forgiven for letting Finch, Smith, Wade, Cummins and Starc win the T20 World Cup. Pakistan and New Zealand should never be forgiven for letting Finch, Smith, Wade, Cummins and Starc win the T20 World Cup. Add Stoinis and Marsh twitter.com/karannpatelll/… Add Stoinis and Marsh twitter.com/karannpatelll/…

Deeeaa @Deeeaa8 @DelhiCapitals Lalit did the best thing today...took the catch of in form rahul and dropped the catch of out of form stoinis. @DelhiCapitals Lalit did the best thing today...took the catch of in form rahul and dropped the catch of out of form stoinis.

🇮🇳𝑨𝑽🏏 @cricketArnav , man what is this knock Stoinis, man what is this knock Stoinis😞😞, man what is this knock

~ @continuum_0 Delhi capitals take stoinis back next season plsss Delhi capitals take stoinis back next season plsss

Rahul🪐 @RahulPBKS



#DCvLSG #IPL2022 Stoinis was so selfish there. Hope they lose by 1 run now Stoinis was so selfish there. Hope they lose by 1 run now#DCvLSG #IPL2022

Starlord | IPL Era @NotTheDarkBlade Stoinis is really a bbl fraud Stoinis is really a bbl fraud

Suhit Data #Fafout @Suhitd_18 Why will you choose Stoinis when u can choose from the likes of Bairstow, Warner, Ferguson and countless more? Why will you choose Stoinis when u can choose from the likes of Bairstow, Warner, Ferguson and countless more?

Rahul @CRICKETLIFE365 Mug stoinis should stop chewing gum .his half his energy is wasted thr... #IPL2022 Mug stoinis should stop chewing gum .his half his energy is wasted thr...#IPL2022

Robbie B @cricketpuntery Big strong super mega alpha lad Stoinis got a slot pie first ball and hit it for four.



Since then, with 30 balls left and EIGHT wickets in hand, he's muscled his way to 1 off 6.



PATHETIC Big strong super mega alpha lad Stoinis got a slot pie first ball and hit it for four.Since then, with 30 balls left and EIGHT wickets in hand, he's muscled his way to 1 off 6. PATHETIC

Marcus Stoinis' scratchy knock sucked the momentum out of LSG's innings

With the pitch being on the slower side, Rahul opted to bat first and put runs on the board. The LSG skipper has traditionally taken a bit of time to get his eye in. So it was crucial for his opening partner Quinton de Kock to get off to a flying start, and that is exactly what the South African did.

Although De Kock was dismissed in the powerplay, his quickfire 23 gave Rahul a few deliveries to get himself in. With Manish Pandey no longer in the team, Hooda was given the responsibility to bat at No. 3. The all-rounder once again repaid the faith shown in him by playing a fine knock of 52 from 34 balls.

Although Marcus Stoinis struggled at one end, Rahul continued to find boundaries. Just as he looked primed to reach his third IPL hundred of the season, he was stopped in his tracks on 77 by a fine catch from Lalit Yadav.

DC will be satisfied with the way they bowled at the death as the target could have been well in excess of 200. They also began their innings well, ending the powerplay on 66/2 in six overs with Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra