"Quinton de Kock didn't just smash KKR, he buried their hopes!" - Fans erupt as de Kock, Rahul break records in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul slammed a record opening stand of 210 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 18. For the first time in IPL history, a team batted for 20 overs in the first innings without losing a single wicket.

De Kock was simply sensational as he scored a mind-boggling 140*(70) while Rahul gave him great support at the other end with a fine 68*(51). The KKR bowlers simply had nowhere to hide and were taken to the cleaners by both openers.

Fans on Twitter hailed Quinton de Kock for his incredible innings and the record opening stand with KL Rahul. Some also trolled the KKR bowling for bagging a dubious record.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Highest individual score in IPL 2022: 140*(70) by De Kock. Highest individual score in IPL 2022: 140*(70) by De Kock. https://t.co/7FzL33gF04

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Family of De Kock enjoying the terrific knock. Family of De Kock enjoying the terrific knock. https://t.co/B1d7Heo93o

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Highest individual score in IPL history:



Gayle - 175*

McCullum - 158*

De Kock - 140*

De Villiers - 133*

KL Rahul - 132* Highest individual score in IPL history:Gayle - 175*McCullum - 158*De Kock - 140*De Villiers - 133*KL Rahul - 132*

#KKRvLSG Quinton de Kock just didn’t smash the KKR bowlers there. He literally buried their hopes. What an insane knock! Quinton de Kock just didn’t smash the KKR bowlers there. He literally buried their hopes. What an insane knock!#KKRvLSG

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Lucknow Supergiants scores 210/0 after 20 overs. Ridiculous stuff by Quinton De Kock, what a knock. Lucknow Supergiants scores 210/0 after 20 overs. Ridiculous stuff by Quinton De Kock, what a knock.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Miss you in MI, Quinton De Kock Miss you in MI, Quinton De Kock 😭

absy @absycric KKR have met with a super giant de kock tonight KKR have met with a super giant de kock tonight

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Quinton de Kock's today's Innings:-



•First 38 balls - 51 runs.

•Next 32 balls - 80 runs (278.12 SR).



Unbelievable Innings. Quinton de Kock's today's Innings:-•First 38 balls - 51 runs.•Next 32 balls - 80 runs (278.12 SR).Unbelievable Innings. https://t.co/78XLR9PLBK

Silly Point @FarziCricketer De Kock made me forget KL Rahul is batting too. #IPL De Kock made me forget KL Rahul is batting too. #IPL

Ben Jones @benjonescricket This is breathtaking hitting from Quinton de Kock. So much power, so much range. Feel he's never *quite* delivered on his potential in T20 - will be interesting to see if the shift to white ball only just takes him to the next tier. This is breathtaking hitting from Quinton de Kock. So much power, so much range. Feel he's never *quite* delivered on his potential in T20 - will be interesting to see if the shift to white ball only just takes him to the next tier.

The Friendly Neighborhood Expert @madaddie24 Absolutely Mad knock from De kock.

Highest ever opening partnership in IPL!

Also the First time a team has batted all 20 overs without losing a wkt in the IPL! Absolutely Mad knock from De kock. Highest ever opening partnership in IPL!Also the First time a team has batted all 20 overs without losing a wkt in the IPL!

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah After two bad games, LSG have come storming back with a thunderous 200-plus partnership between de Kock and Rahul. Aided by some sloppy fielding by KKR. After two bad games, LSG have come storming back with a thunderous 200-plus partnership between de Kock and Rahul. Aided by some sloppy fielding by KKR.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Quinton De Kock registers the highest individual score in IPL history as a Wicketkeeper. Quinton De Kock registers the highest individual score in IPL history as a Wicketkeeper.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a lovely moment for Quinton De Kock's family. What a lovely moment for Quinton De Kock's family. https://t.co/fr4wUKKJIJ

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Quinton De Kock was one of the reason why we won back to back IPL trophies in 2019 & 2020. 500+ runs in both the IPL. Quinton De Kock was one of the reason why we won back to back IPL trophies in 2019 & 2020. 500+ runs in both the IPL.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer De Kock has earned the right to scold Gambhir today in the dressing room if he ever wanted to. #IPL De Kock has earned the right to scold Gambhir today in the dressing room if he ever wanted to. #IPL

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Quinton de Kock filled with emotions & down on ground, after hitting a 59 ball century.

Congratulations Quinny, well played. Quinton de Kock filled with emotions & down on ground, after hitting a 59 ball century. Congratulations Quinny, well played.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh . Our openers combined won't make 14 runs @KKRiders Abhijeet dropped De Kock and he went on to make 140 runs. Our openers combined won't make 14 runs @KKRiders Abhijeet dropped De Kock and he went on to make 140 runs 😭😭. Our openers combined won't make 14 runs

Tomar departs for 4 off 8 and dropped the all important catch of Quinton de Kock



#IPL2022 The most terrible debut anyone can ever haveTomar departs for 4 off 8 and dropped the all important catch of Quinton de Kock The most terrible debut anyone can ever have Tomar departs for 4 off 8 and dropped the all important catch of Quinton de Kock #IPL2022

140 off 70 balls. One of the greatest innings in the history of IPL



#IPL2022 Quinton de Kock's baby is gonna grow up and watch this innings on loop140 off 70 balls. One of the greatest innings in the history of IPL Quinton de Kock's baby is gonna grow up and watch this innings on loop ❤️140 off 70 balls. One of the greatest innings in the history of IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/lq7f0P2zTa

KL Rahul - De Kock, ‘Dhaga khol diya!’

Perfect set up from these two as LSG eye a top 2 finish in Amazing, exquisite, mind blowing record breaking opening partnership for this duo.KL Rahul - De Kock, ‘Dhaga khol diya!’Perfect set up from these two as LSG eye a top 2 finish in #IPL2022 Amazing, exquisite, mind blowing record breaking opening partnership for this duo. KL Rahul - De Kock, ‘Dhaga khol diya!’Perfect set up from these two as LSG eye a top 2 finish in #IPL2022 https://t.co/fpWPjU0637

Sarah Waris @swaris16 So glad this is KKR's last match this season, with an end to this misery. Can go about living peacefully. So glad this is KKR's last match this season, with an end to this misery. Can go about living peacefully.

Sagar @sagarcasm KKR bowlers trying to take a wicket KKR bowlers trying to take a wicket https://t.co/p5UIaoxSFU

He is gonna have a lot of similar days as the coach of England Test team,nice of KKR to give him some practice.



#IPL2022 It is very fitting that in Baz McCullum's last match(possibly) as KKR coach,none of their Bowlers took any wickets.He is gonna have a lot of similar days as the coach of England Test team,nice of KKR to give him some practice. It is very fitting that in Baz McCullum's last match(possibly) as KKR coach,none of their Bowlers took any wickets.He is gonna have a lot of similar days as the coach of England Test team,nice of KKR to give him some practice.#IPL2022

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Varun Chakravorthy’s failure to take wickets or keep runs down has been one of #KKR ’s big problems this season Varun Chakravorthy’s failure to take wickets or keep runs down has been one of #KKR’s big problems this season

Sarah Waris @swaris16 KKR very rightly ending the IPL with a performance that summed up their auction - terrible, with flaws, and often mindless. Can be argued they did better than what was expected this season. KKR very rightly ending the IPL with a performance that summed up their auction - terrible, with flaws, and often mindless. Can be argued they did better than what was expected this season.

Siddhartha. @TheKingggKai Okay, goodbye KKR see you next season Okay, goodbye KKR see you next season

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues KKR's auction effort this year should be studied by teams to learn how not to learn how not to construct a team. KKR's auction effort this year should be studied by teams to learn how not to learn how not to construct a team.

KKR couldn't recover from Quinton de Kock's carnage

De Kock's role was clear that he was going to take advantage of the powerplay restrictions while Rahul at the other end would play the role of an anchor.

The fact that LSG had batting strength probably till No.10 today gave that extra bit of freedom for the southpaw to take on the bowling. Rahul, too, gave him assurances by keeping one end intact.

The question was always going to be whether KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy would expose de Kock's weakness against spin. However, that was not to be as the South African dished out an array of shots and didn't let them settle.

Shreyas Iyer tried his best with bowling changes, but that dropped catch of de Kock on 12 hurt them badly. KKR will need to break the record of their highest chase in IPL history if they want to get over the line and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee