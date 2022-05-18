"Quinton de Kock didn't just smash KKR, he buried their hopes!" - Fans erupt as de Kock, Rahul break records in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul slammed a record opening stand of 210 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 18. For the first time in IPL history, a team batted for 20 overs in the first innings without losing a single wicket.
De Kock was simply sensational as he scored a mind-boggling 140*(70) while Rahul gave him great support at the other end with a fine 68*(51). The KKR bowlers simply had nowhere to hide and were taken to the cleaners by both openers.
Fans on Twitter hailed Quinton de Kock for his incredible innings and the record opening stand with KL Rahul. Some also trolled the KKR bowling for bagging a dubious record.
Here are some of the reactions:
KKR couldn't recover from Quinton de Kock's carnage
De Kock's role was clear that he was going to take advantage of the powerplay restrictions while Rahul at the other end would play the role of an anchor.
The fact that LSG had batting strength probably till No.10 today gave that extra bit of freedom for the southpaw to take on the bowling. Rahul, too, gave him assurances by keeping one end intact.
The question was always going to be whether KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy would expose de Kock's weakness against spin. However, that was not to be as the South African dished out an array of shots and didn't let them settle.
Shreyas Iyer tried his best with bowling changes, but that dropped catch of de Kock on 12 hurt them badly. KKR will need to break the record of their highest chase in IPL history if they want to get over the line and keep their playoffs hopes alive.