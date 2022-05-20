"Rajasthan Royals will be disappointed if they fail to win" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of RR vs CSK in IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be gutted if they are unable to beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game on Friday, May 20.

The Royals are currently in third place in the points table. But they can swap positions with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in second place with a win. These two points will be crucial for them as teams that finish in the top two spots will get an extra opportunity to make it to the final.

Speaking on Star Sports, here's what Harbhajan had to say while previewing the game between Rajasthan and Chennai:

"It is a golden chance for Rajasthan Royals to finish in the top two and give them an extra shot at fighting for the trophy. Beating Chennai Super Kings is never easy for any team but Royals will be disappointed if they fail to win as they'll lose the opportunity."

RR will be hoping to click in all departments against CSK: Graeme Smith

Former South African skipper and RR opener Graeme Smith believes Jos Buttler will need to play a crucial role if they are to beat Chennai. The English star currently holds the Orange Cap, but has had a quiet last few games.

On this, Smith stated:

"Jos Buttler should look to get another big knock under the belt. We've all talked about the importance of finishing in the top two and giving yourself an extra chance of playing in the knockouts. So that will be key for Rajasthan as well. They've played good cricket, they've found the form."

Smith also feels the Royals will benefit from the return of hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer in the middle-order. On this, he said:

"Hetmyer is back after the birth of his first child so that's a positive. They would just be hoping that they click in all the departments against CSK. The top two will need to give them a good start."

Chennai have a number of talented youngsters like Rajvardhan Hangargekar in their squad who have yet to play a game so far this season. It will be interesting to see whether they get the opportunity as CSK sign off their IPL 2022 campaign tonight.

