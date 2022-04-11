IPL 2022: "A team game that we often forget in the euphoria" - Ravichandran Ashwin explains decision to 'retire out'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has explained his unprecedented decision to "retire out" during the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

In a first for the IPL, Ashwin walked off the field in the 19th over after scoring 28 runs off 23 balls in RR's first innings. His knock, alongside Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 (36), had helped in rescuing the team from 67-4 to 135-4.

The move, which is well within the laws of the game, proved to be spot-on. It allowed youngster Riyan Parag to replace him at the crease. Parag batted with a strike rate of 200 and scored 8 runs in the last over, including a six.

It proved to be the difference between the teams as RR won the match by just three runs.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Ashwin said the call wasn't pre-empted and was an "in the moment thing" made for the benefit of the team.

He remarked that cricket's custodians and fans "often forget in the euphoria" that it's a team sport and retiring out is an "important aspect" that hasn't got much attention yet. Ashwin said:

"It was an in the moment thing... It's a team game that we often forget in the euphoria. But then it's an important aspect of the game we haven't considered. T20 is more a team game than we all know."

He also cited a football analogy, saying a team's goals won't mean much if goalkeepers and defenders don't have what it takes to defend the scoreline.

"It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes."

According to Law 25.4.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a batter can retire to the pavilion at any time during an innings.

Law 25.4.3 says the batter is considered 'retired-out' if the reason for retiring is not an injury or illness and he or she can't return to the field without the consent of the opposition captain.

Although there was no precedent for it in the IPL, it is a usual practice in warmup matches and has happened on a few occasions in T20 cricket too.

"Ashwin himself was asking from the field" - RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara

RR director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara after the match said the team had discussed the strategy before and Ashwin triggered it by "asking from the field". The former Sri Lankan captain said:

"It was a combination of both. It was the right time to do that, Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do."

Observers and experts feel that this move could set a precedent for the IPL and other T20 competitions around the world.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar