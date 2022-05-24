"This has been one of the happiest years of my experience at the IPL" - Ravichandran Ashwin

With 183 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 146.4 and 11 wickets with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin is having a dream IPL season this year.

The veteran cricketer has been instrumental in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) success this year and has played a pivotal role in helping them finish in the top two at the end of the league stages.

Stating that it has got nothing to do with the performance, Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned that it has been one of his happiest years in the IPL on the exploration front. He said:

"It's been one very different year as far as I'm concerned, as a cricketer and as a person. Truth be told, I must confess that this has easily been one of the happiest years of my experience at the IPL. It's nothing to do with the performance, qualification or anything. I've enjoyed so much in terms of how much I've been able to explore."

Ashwin hopes that he can build a long-term and strong relationship with the Royals in the years to come. He noted:

"Firmly I could say the honeymoon with the Rajasthan Royals has been very good. And it's just the start of a relationship that I hope can go on and build from strength to strength."

"I've been able to take my nuances and the thought processes to a different level this year" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin stated that experimentation is one of the biggest driving factors in his game. He added that the day he loses his inquisitiveness to explore various realms of the game, he will hang his boots.

The off-spinner remarked that he has been able to take his naunces and thought processes to a higher level. He mentioned:

"I've always maintained with my cricket that the day I stop experimenting, the day I stop losing the passion for that is the day I'll be done with the game. I've been able to take my nuances and the thought processes to a different level this year."

Ashwin's economy rate of 7.14 has been phenomenal this season and has forced the batters to commit mistakes more often than not with his tight bowling.

Edited by Diptanil Roy