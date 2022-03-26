"I think dew played a vital part" - Ravindra Jadeja assesses CSK's defeat against KKR in IPL 2022 opener 

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a defeat in his first game as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The defending champions came up second best against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit in the opening contest of IPL 2022.

Losing the toss and being put into bat, CSK had to overcome a drastic batting collapse to post 131-5. KKR, in reply, always looked comfortable in the chase and secured a win by 6 wickets to post their first points on the board.

Attributing dew as a key factor behind the loss, Jadeja said during the post-match presentation:

"I think dew played a vital part. If you win the toss you definitely look to bowl first. In the first 6-7 overs the wicket was a bit damp. In the second half the ball was coming nicely onto the bat."

Dew has always made its presence at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. High moisture levels tend to help the seamers early on. However, the onset of dew, largely starting by the end of the first innings, makes it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings.

"We were looking to drag the game as deep as we can" - Ravindra Jadeja on the on-field discussions

The strategic break in the second half of the run chase saw coach Stephen Fleming have an intent discussion with MS Dhoni. When asked about the agenda of the brief conversation, Jadeja said the ploy was to take the game as deep as possible.

During the run chase, CSK were able to have a say in the proceedings with two new right-hand batters at the crease. A tight spell by the spinners drained the boundaries for a while. However, with the asking rate well within reach, KKR calmly coasted their way to the total.

Praising his bowlers for their efforts with the wet ball, Jadeja said:

"We were looking to drag the game as deep as we can. It's good that we can take positives from this game, Bravo bowled brilliantly and everyone bowled well with the dew. I think dew will be the factor. Everybody did a good job. As a batting unit, we did not get the partnerships. So, in the next game, we will come up good. "

CSK will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next at the Brabourne Stadium on March 31, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

