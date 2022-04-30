IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands back CSK captaincy to MS Dhoni

In an unprecedented turn of events, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s Ravindra Jadeja handed the team's captaincy back to MS Dhoni mid-way through IPL 2022. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter will take over on Sunday against SunRisers Hyderabad at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

An official statement by the franchise said the all-rounder wants "to focus and concentrate more on his game" and Dhoni has accepted the request. The statement read:

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Dhoni stepped down from the leadership just days before the IPL 2022 opener, allowing what seemed like a natural transition to the all-rounder. He was celebrated for leaving behind a legacy of four IPL titles and a record win percentage.

But the southpaw, leading a squad missing its bowling leader Deepak Chahar, oversaw CSK's worst start to an IPL season. They stumbled to four consecutive defeats and could only win two games from the next four. They are placed ninth in the points table with a qualification in the top four looking highly unlikely.

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled for form in IPL 2022

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu 😛 #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022

The all-rounder, who has been a top performer for the franchise in the last couple of years, struggled for form with both bat and ball. In eight matches, he has scored only 112 runs at an average and strike rate of 22.40 and 121.74 respectively. With the ball, he has managed five wickets at 42.60 runs apiece. The 33-year-old was also criticized for not being as inspiring as his predecessor on the field.

Qualification looks impossible at this point, even for someone of Dhoni's proven caliber and experience. But this development has also ripped open the question of his heir once again, making the next few matches even more interesting to watch.

