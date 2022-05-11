IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out for the rest of the season

Ravindra Jadeja's turbulent IPL 2022 season came to an equally troublesome end on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

The news comes with three games remaining in the Super Kings' campaign, with the team trying to stay afloat in the race for the playoffs.

Jadeja picked up the injury following a failed catch attempt against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. He ran in from deep and got both hands on the ball but lost his balance and fell on his arms and chest, spilling it in the process.

He looked in discomfort but continued playing after being assessed by the team physio. The left-arm spinner then missed his side's last game against Delhi Capitals.

Super Kings' Chief Executive Officer, Kasi Vishwanathan, told ESPNcricinfo that the 33-year-old has a "bruised rib" and has been advised by the medical team and the management to start his recovery process out of the team's bio bubble. He said:

"He has a bruised rib. The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL."

Shivam Dube replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI against the Capitals. Although the team lost, Dube is likely to retain his place in the side to maintain the balance.

Ravindra Jadeja's forgettable season

It was a steep fall for Ravindra Jadeja in this year's IPL season. He came in as the world's top-ranked all-rounder and looked set for a promising campaign. Jadeja was handed the captaincy days ahead of the campaign opener.

The Navagam-born crumbled under the pressure of filling MS Dhoni's massive shoes and the team lost six out of their first eight games. The skipper's batting average also fell to 19.33 from 75.67 last year and the team has struggled in IPL 2022.

All of this led to him resigning from the job and giving the baton back to Dhoni in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, four days before sustaining the injury.

