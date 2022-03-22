RCB rope in 18 y/o Afghanistan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as net bowler ahead of IPL 2022 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in uncapped Afghanistan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as a net bowler ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 26.

Naveed, who turned heads at the recent ICC U19 World Cup in the Caribbean, confirmed the development by posting a selfie in RCB's jersey on his official Instagram handle.

Izharulhaq Naveed represented Afghanistan in U19 World Cup earlier this year

Naveed had a brilliant U19 World Cup campaign for Afghanistan, where he spun a web around opposition batters with his leg-spin. In six games, the 18-year-old claimed 4 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 3.63.

This will be a golden opportunity for the youngster to gain experience by rubbing shoulders with elite players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis.

'I am absolutely ready'- Virat Kohli on playing under Faf du Plessis

Meanwhile, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play under the newly-appointed captain Faf du Plessis.

Du Plessis, who represented the Chennai Super Kings for nine seasons, was recently named Kohli's successor ahead of the upcoming season.

Speaking on Du Plessis' appointment, Virat said that the biggest reason behind RCB opting for the former Proteas international in the mega-auction was that they were looking for a "leader".

"I am absolutely ready. I messaged him as soon as he was picked by RCB. Sounded him a little bit on what's to come. I knew getting Faf in the auction, the plan was very clear. We needed a leader who commands a lot of respect in the dressing room. He has been a Test captain; the profile comes with a lot of accolades already. Absolutely excited for him to lead RCB this year, we get along really well," Virat said in a video posted by RCB's official YouTube Channel.

RCB will open their IPL 2022 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 27 at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022:

Faf du Plessis ©, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen,

