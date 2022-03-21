[Watch] RCB stages match simulation scenarios in practice ahead of IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conducted a series of match scenarios in their recent practice sessions. Three situations were simulated by the squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

In the first scenario, which mirrored the first 10 overs of an innings, a 80-90 run target was set. Top-order batters Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat were tasked with the responsibility of scaling the target down. Experienced IPL bowlers Siddharth Kaul and Karn Sharma were tasked with bowling the latter stages of the 10-over simulation.

Opining that the match simulation scenarios will help the team to bond well, head coach Sanjay Bangar told RCB Social Media:

"What we are trying to do, is like a rehearsal because there are new players entering into our setup. It also helps in giving familiarity with each other. For instance, in the first scenario, we have Faf and Anuj batting together, so they have not batted together ever. This is going to be the first chance for both of them to understand each other's body language, how they call, which are the areas they want to score off. All of that communication tends to kick in now."

The duo of du Plessis and Anuj Rawat passed the scenario with flying colors by beating the 80-90 run target with ease. 117 runs were recorded in the 10-over spell with du Plessis remaining unbeaten on 77. Rawat, on the other hand, scored 44 and was dismissed in the final over.

Middle overs and Death overs were the point of focus of the remaining RCB match scenarios

The second match scenario required middle-order batters Sherfane Rutherford and Dinesh Karthik to score 100 runs in a eight-over phase from Overs 12 to 20.

The Caribbean ace recorded a fifty, but it was still not enough as the duo could only muster 80 runs. Siddharth Kaul kept things tight in the final overs to keep the target intact.

Speaking about his innings in the simulation, Rutherford said:

"It's only a scenario. but I'm happy to get runs on the board, which can give me some confidence. I think the guys bowled well, credit to them. I think, you know, there is always room to improve. Well, I love to hit sixes, it's good when I can actually do it in a practice match and even transfer it to a game, so yeah it's good for me."

The 23-year-old also had words of praise for his batting partner at the other end, Dinesh Karthik. Rutherford said:

"He was just telling me to keep going, keep it simple. I mean he is someone who is very cool, very relaxed. I think I was batting around him, and he was encouraging me, so that is good to see."

The final match-scenario required lower-order batters Karn Sharma, Chama Milind and Aneeshwar Gautam to score 40 runs in a four-over period from overs 16 to 20.

