"RCB turned Faf into choker!" - Fans react as Bengaluru's stars fail in Eliminator in IPL Playoffs 2022

The IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25, saw Faf du Plessis become the second Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in a playoff game after Daniel Vettori. The 37-year-old was caught behind after an absolute beauty from Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Mohsin Khan, who continues to impress with the new ball.
Du Plessis tried to play for the conventional in-swinger. But Mohsin was clever enough to angle the ball across him and found the edge straight into the hands of Quinton De Kock.
Virat Kohli looked good for his 25, but as he looked to play a cheeky shot against Avesh Khan, he could only find the fielder at third man. Glenn Maxwell took his time to settle down but found the fielder at midwicket as he looked to break the shackles.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see these big RCB stars fail in such a crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Here are some of the reactions:
Rajat Patidar's blitz takes RCB to a daunting total
Du Plessis' wicket gave LSG exactly the start they wanted and Mohsin was once again bang on money. Virat Kohli did start positively, but the bowlers were taken to the cleaners from the other end by Rajat Patidar.
The 28-year-old pumped the loose deliveries and ensured Kohli got enough time to get his eye on it. LSG got in control of the game when they sent back Kohli, Maxwell and even Mahipal Lomror.
But just when it looked like RCB would have to stretch to reach the 170-run mark, Patidar and Dinesh Karthik exploded at the death. The Madhya Pradesh batter brought up his maiden IPL hundred, while Karthik once again showed why he is one of the best finishers in the country right now.
LSG were sloppy in the field and that has certainly cost them dearly. They do have the batting arsenal to score 208, but it will be interesting to see if they can withstand the pressure of an Eliminator.