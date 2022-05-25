×
"RCB turned Faf into choker!" - Fans react as Bengaluru's stars fail in Eliminator in IPL Playoffs 2022

RCB stars once again failed to make it count in a crunch game against LSG. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 25, 2022 10:17 PM IST
The IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25, saw Faf du Plessis become the second Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in a playoff game after Daniel Vettori. The 37-year-old was caught behind after an absolute beauty from Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Mohsin Khan, who continues to impress with the new ball.

Du Plessis tried to play for the conventional in-swinger. But Mohsin was clever enough to angle the ball across him and found the edge straight into the hands of Quinton De Kock.

Virat Kohli looked good for his 25, but as he looked to play a cheeky shot against Avesh Khan, he could only find the fielder at third man. Glenn Maxwell took his time to settle down but found the fielder at midwicket as he looked to break the shackles.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see these big RCB stars fail in such a crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Here are some of the reactions:

Jay Shah delighted after Kohli got out. https://t.co/CBVcVZ9vfy
RCB turned Faf into choker😭😭😭
faf learnt wrong things from rutugifting vs LAP una
Faf du Plessis getting out for a duck in IPL Playoffs :-Caught on 0(1) vs PBKS in 1st over (2014)Caught on 0(1) vs LSG in 1st over (today)#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB
Disappointed but nothing but respect for Agent faf.
If RCB lose this match, i can see a lot of hate coming for faf du plessis 🙂 https://t.co/YDoKUTd2A7
The last time Faf Du Plessis got out for a Golden duck in an IPL Playoffs match, this happened. https://t.co/8EeyHK6OXu
Faf du Plessis: "My duck today was in honour to the number of trophies RCB have won in 15 years.".
Faf du Plessis, we love you. 💛 https://t.co/pCq3dX1aXs
Faf Duplesi🤝NBDC Department... getting out on golden Duck in important match...ohhh yeah😍 #LSGvRCB
The amount of disrepect Faf gets from this fanbase is so shocking. He is one of the only big game player that team has(his playoff stats speaks). He still has most runs for them. This is exactly why i wanted him to go anywhere else but not Rcb!
Don't get me wrong, this knock by Faf is the greatest innings he's played in his career.
Even faf says we weren't sure what to do if won the toss, see they dk what's their strength no matter the condition 🤣🤣
Ducks. Ducks. Ducks I don't like it but when its eliminator. I can't avoid it.Monstrous entry of faf in academy#RCBvLSG #LSGvRCB#IPL2022 https://t.co/v32gqAcRWy
Faf is CSK blood, proving again and again over the years 💛
Faf used to play good in playoffs. Today he scored duck after joining rcb! This what happens when u join Chokercb.
7 scores of 10 or less in 15 innings by Faf this season.
Faf isn't a big match player now...RCB cursed him💔 https://t.co/PdKwxQHCYn
Kohli scored 25 (24) and Matthew Hayden said it's not a bad innings. This is what happens when you have coached Babar Azam. #IPL2022
25(24) in a knockout match. But but king kohli is back 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Patidar-Kohli are Samson-Buttler today.
LSG might have lost the match with that Kohli wicket.
Maxwell is in Indian left-arm all-rounders' pocket.
Consistently inconsistent as always Maxwell!
Maxwell was the man who , supported his teammates after qualifying playoffs .And what he did ? 😭#RCBVSLSG #IPL2022
Maxwell vs Krunal in IPL : Innings - 14 Runs - 114Balls - 88Dismissed - 5*• Krunal Pandya got Glenn Maxwell 5th time in IPL.#LSGvRCB
Plessis, kohli and maxwell in rcb https://t.co/dhot4XxoGb

Rajat Patidar's blitz takes RCB to a daunting total

Du Plessis' wicket gave LSG exactly the start they wanted and Mohsin was once again bang on money. Virat Kohli did start positively, but the bowlers were taken to the cleaners from the other end by Rajat Patidar.

The 28-year-old pumped the loose deliveries and ensured Kohli got enough time to get his eye on it. LSG got in control of the game when they sent back Kohli, Maxwell and even Mahipal Lomror.

But just when it looked like RCB would have to stretch to reach the 170-run mark, Patidar and Dinesh Karthik exploded at the death. The Madhya Pradesh batter brought up his maiden IPL hundred, while Karthik once again showed why he is one of the best finishers in the country right now.

LSG were sloppy in the field and that has certainly cost them dearly. They do have the batting arsenal to score 208, but it will be interesting to see if they can withstand the pressure of an Eliminator.

