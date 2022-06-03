"He had only 1 lifeline" - Reetinder Sodhi says IPL 2022 has changed Hardik Pandya's life

Former Indian all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi has lauded Hardik Pandya for using the only lifeline he had in the form of IPL 2022 and staging a comeback into the Indian team.

Pandya, who was laid low by multiple injuries and lost his spot in the Indian team, led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 trophy. The GT skipper was also their star performer with both the bat and ball, which helped him get a recall to the Indian side for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi pointed out that the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League was Pandya's only chance to showcase his wares. He explained:

"If a guy's life has been changed by IPL 2022, it is Hardik Pandya. He has given a fantastic performance. If we talk about Hardik's career, he was struggling, he was far away from knocking on the doors of the Indian team, he had only one lifeline and that was to do well in IPL 2022."

While praising Pandya's performances, the former Under-15 World Cup-winning Indian skipper highlighted that the all-rounder's bowling was the cherry on the cake. Sodhi observed:

"He has done amazingly well. He has not only won his team the premier title but the way he has performed himself, his bowling has been the icing on the cake because we were all discussing when Hardik Pandya will be bowling."

Story continues below ad

Pandya scalped eight wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.27 in IPL 2022. His spell of 3/17 in the all-important title decider was a game-defining performance.

"Now he is a certainty" - Reetinder Sodhi feels Hardik Pandya will be an integral part of the Indian T20 World Cup team

Hardik Pandya last played for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021

Story continues below ad

Reetinder Sodhi feels Pandya has already sealed his spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be played later this year. He elaborated:

"The way he is bowling and batting now, the fitness that is being seen, he has become an integral part of the Indian T20 World Cup team when it will be announced. Now he is a certainty and Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will already be talking about what his role will be, where he will be able to give his best."

The 41-year-old concluded by observing that Pandya could prove to be a match-winner for Team India at the T20 World Cup. Sodhi said:

"The roaring Hardik Pandya is back and I have full confidence that the all-rounder we all were searching for, who will bowl four overs for you at the T20 World Cup and is an ultimate match-winner, that is Hardik Pandya and we all know when Hardik is in form, he can prove very dangerous for the opposition."

Story continues below ad

Team India will certainly hope that Pandya is at his fittest during the T20 World Cup 2022. The seam-bowling all-rounder lends the required balance to the Indian team if he can bowl his full quota of four overs.

Also Read: 3 focus areas for Team India in T20I series against South Africa

LIVE POLL Q. Is Hardik Pandya the biggest gain for Team India from IPL 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far