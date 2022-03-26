“We’ll form a bond that’s like steel, we can’t be broken” - Ricky Ponting’s rousing message to Delhi Capitals ahead of jersey distribution

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has urged his team to form a bond that’s unbreakable like steel during the franchise’s recent jersey distribution ceremony.

DC topped the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 league stage under Rishabh Pant. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs, losing both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

Addressing his players ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Ponting asked them to give their very best. In a video posted on DC’s official YouTube channel, he said before presenting the new jerseys to the cricketers:

“When you come up here and when you are presented with your shirt, that’s what you mean to the Delhi Capitals family. That means something to you and then when we get to the training ground tomorrow, and then we get to the game against MI on Day 1, we have done all the hard work, they can’t beat us then [sic].”

The 47-year-old Aussie legend, known for his inspiring speeches, added:

We’ll form a bond that’s like steel, we can’t be broken. But it’s up to you guys to accept that, take that and actually want to do it. If you got that want to do that, if you got that want to be the best that you can be, if you got that want to be a successful part of a successful team, it will happen. If you are half-hearted at it. If you don’t grab it with both hands, you’ll be an average player in an average team and that’s not what Delhi Capitals is about.”

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.

“This team is a little bit different” - Skipper Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals players

During the same function, DC captain Pant described the franchise as a family and urged all the players to enjoy the journey. He said:

“I think for me it’s about (DC being a) family, but mostly importantly it’s about enjoying the journey. You might have known 10 different teams, but I guess this team is a little bit different. We would like to give everyone a homecoming feeling. Just look to share love upon each other.”

Pant made an impressive debut as DC captain last season, scoring 419 runs, including three half-centuries, in 16 games at a strike rate of 128.52.

Edited by Samya Majumdar