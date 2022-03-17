[Watch] Rishabh Pant begins quarantine in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The 24-year-old is currently undergoing a three-day quarantine before stepping out to begin preparations with the rest of the squad.

Pant comes fresh off a scintillating campaign in the Test series against Sri Lanka, where he was adjudged the Player of the Series. The wicket-keeper batter scored 96 in Mohali and followed it up with two crucial cameos in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

The 15th edition of the IPL will mark Pant's second season as captain of the Delhi Capitals. He was appointed captain in the first leg of the IPL 2021 following an injury to Shreyas Iyer. The franchise chose to continue with the youngster at the helm even after Iyer's return in the second leg.

A brief glimpse of the captain entering quarantine was released by the Capitals on their social media accounts on Thursday.

The franchise skipper was seen arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel with a couple of his teammates. Following a friendly greeting to the camera and the crew, he proceeded to enter his room to begin his mandatory three-day quarantine.

On Wednesday, Pant, too, shared a clip of him spending time with his franchise teammates Akshar Patel and Mandeep Singh.

Rishabh Pant will lead a formidable Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2022

The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter led the Delhi Capitals to the top of the league table in the previous edition. However, successive defeats to eventual finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders sealed their exit from the tournament.

Delhi Capitals have built a formidable squad this time in their quest for a maiden title. The squad is as follows:

Rishabh Pant (captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Mumbai Indians in a day encounter on Sunday, 27 March at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee