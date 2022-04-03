"That total was not so big, we could have batted better" - Rishabh Pant feels constant fall of wickets dented their run chase against GT in IPL 2022  

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant lamented the lack of partnerships by his team's batsmen in their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Capitals suffered their first defeat of the season after falling 14 runs short of the 172-run target set by the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Rishabh Pant led the scoring after yet another poor start by the top-order. A brilliant spell by Lockie Ferguson up front meant the Capitals were three down inside the powerplay. The in-form GT bowling attack kept responding with wickets at constant intervals to secure their second successive win.

Opining that 172 was a par score and a chaseable total on the surface, Rishabh Pant said during the post-match presentation:

"According to the wicket, that total was not so big, we could have batted better, especially in the middle overs. Because, in the powerplay, we lost two wickets, then in the middle overs we lost three wickets. So, I think every match is going to be hard to come back after losing so many wickets. So, we have to work according to it, I guess."

A 61-run partnership between Lalit Yadav and Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket was the only substantial stand for the team and it formed the backbone of the innings. The second-best partnership was worth a mere 24 runs for the second wicket.

When asked whether batting first could be a potential option at the MCA Stadium following two similar results, Pant responded:

"Depending on what the weather condition is all about, we are not thinking about that right now. We have a match to play in Mumbai, so we will think about that when we come back to Pune."

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, DC will return to Pune on April 20 for a contest against the Punjab Kings. They will play three consecutive matches in Mumbai before returning to the MCA Stadium.

"I think he has been amazing since day one" - Rishabh Pant on Ricky Ponting

The change in the fortunes of the Delhi-based franchise has had a lot to do with the appointment of Ricky Ponting as the head coach. Rishabh Pant has developed a good working relationship with the former Australian captain and the duo praised each other a lot during the off-season.

Crediting Ricky Ponting for the team environment he has created, he said:

"I think he has been amazing since day one. But you know, when you are on the losing side, yes, you feel heartbreaking, but in the end, if you keep improving and keep helping your team to get a better environment, so people can perform in the next match."

DC will look to bounce back from this defeat with in their next match, against the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on April 7.

