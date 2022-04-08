"I think slight desperation is required for each one of us"- Rohit Sharma's message to his MI teammates 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma called for his teammates to have some desperation when they take the field to get back to winning ways. The 5-time IPL champions are off to a poor start this season, having lost all three of their games so far.

MI have perenially been slow-starters in the tournament. However, their lack of edge in the bowling department seems to be a cause for concern for the franchise this time.

After facing their third loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit Sharma sent a message to his teammates.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, and we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. I think slight desperation is required for each one of us. That desperation is very very important when we play, especially in this tournament."

Sharma continued:

"Because oppositions are different and they come up with different plans all the time, we just need to stay on top of them. The only way we can do that is with slight hunger and that desperation on the field with the bat and the ball. We are doing some good things in all the three games we have played so far. We need to seize on the little opportunities during the game and get momentum towards us."

"We don't need to panic"- Rohit Sharma's message to his teammates after three straight defeats

Rohit Sharma also stated that there is no need to press the panic button yet as the season is still in its early stages. He pointed out that the team has performed well in patches, and it is just a matter of stringing the performances together. He said:

"We don't need to panic. There's no point we keep our heads down at this point because it is still early days. We have shown some character. Just that collectively, all eleven of us inside need to come together. Let's all keep our heads up. We don't need to worry about things."

On the importance of batting and bowling departments working as a cohesive unit. Sharma added:

"We can talk about so much stuff off the field, but I think it's in there what we want to achieve as a group. Again this is not about bowling or batting group, this is all of us here. We need to come together, not one or two individuals. Everyone needs to come together. That is what I feel."

MI will next face RCB on April 9 in IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Diptanil Roy