IPL 2022: "Pace isn't everything, also need some skill and use of the mind" - RP Singh says Umran Malik got a "reality check" against DC

RP Singh believes that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik's 52-run wicketless spell against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday (5 May) was a "reality check" for the youngster.

Malik, only 13 IPL matches old, has excited everyone with his ability to consistently notch 150 kmph-plus speeds this season. Before Thursday, he even had 15 wickets (from nine games) and a decent economy rate of 8.44 to show with it.

But the Capitals' David Warner and Rowman Powell came prepared for the challenge. The former hit him for 21 runs in the fourth over of the match and followed it up with 11 and 12 runs in the next two. Powell came up against him in the final over and plundered 19 runs, including a six and three boundaries. All along, Umran kept taking his pace higher - also losing control on length - even hitting 157 kmph once.

RP Singh, who picked up 214 wickets across all international formats and the IPL combined, said the performance showed that Umran is still at a nascent stage in his career. He said the Srinagar-born lad needs to develop his skills and be more clever with his plans which will only come with "a lot of time" and experience.

He told Cricbuzz:

"You can see that he's perhaps in the preparation zone for the big stage, but isn't properly prepared yet. He was tried in the powerplay where he got a good drubbing and the same happened in the slog overs. So you need to improve a lot. Pace isn't everything. You are a fast bowler with pace, which is a great thing but you also need some skill and use of the mind to go with that - you should know where to bowl against which batter."

The 36-year-old added:

"And you learn that with experience, can't do it after just two-three games, need a lot of time. Umran Malik is on the right path but this was a massive reality check that when you miss even by a small margin, you get a substantial drubbing."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻‍♂️



Umran Malik broke the record of the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2022, which was previously set by him



📸 IPL



#IPL #orangearmy #YehHaiNayiDilli No Competition🏻‍♂️Umran Malik broke the record of the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2022, which was previously set by him📸 IPL #IPL 2022 #delhicapitals No Competition 🙅🏻‍♂️Umran Malik broke the record of the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2022, which was previously set by him 💥📸 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 #delhicapitals #orangearmy #YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/fpCOck0a4I

Umran's spell proved costly for his team, who conceded a massive 208-run target. After a poor start to the chase, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram raised hopes with a counter-attacking partnership, but the DC bowlers were too composed and kept them down to 186-8, winning the match by 21 runs.

Virender Sehwag points to Kane Williamson's dropped catch for Umran Malik's spell

Speaking in the same interaction, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag pointed to Powell's dropped catch in the 14th over off Umran's bowling. Kane Williamson got the easiest of chances at chest height at mid-off but he shelled it. Sehwag said had the SRH skipper taken it, the pacer and his team's situation would've been different.

He said:

"You also have to see that he was taking wickets before this match. Ok, the first over he bowled in the powerplay went for 20 runs. In the two overs he bowled in the middle, he didn't get a wicket. He got that chance when Powell hit straight to Williamson's hands but it was dropped. Had he caught that, he (Umran) probably would have picked up one or two more wickets in the over. This happens, and opportunities are lost. Had he taken that, they wouldn't have made these many runs but only 170-180."

SunRisers Hyderabad will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, May 8, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2022: [Watch] Khaleel Ahmed gets smacked on the chest by Nicholas Pooran's rocket shot

Edited by Samya Majumdar