RR stars Ashwin and Jos Buttler share a laugh during practice session ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star players Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler shared a laugh during a recent practice session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During IPL 2019, Ashwin sent Jos Buttler to the dugout via a Mankad dismissal, which led to a heated exchange between the two.

During the mega-auction last month, the Royals purchased Ashwin, which meant he would share the dressing room with the English wicket-keeper this season.

The Rajasthan franchise recently shared a picture of the duo from their practice session. Fans can see Buttler and Ashwin sitting next to each other and sharing a light moment. They captioned the post:

"Just going to leave this here… 👀💗 #RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022."

It appears that both players have moved past the incident and will be eager to give their best to their team.

"You might not see a better combination of four bowlers anywhere else" - Aakash Chopra on RR's bowling attack

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra showered praise on the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack for IPL 2022. He highlighted that they have four different varieties of high-quality bowlers in Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of IPL 2022 and said:

"You might not see a better combination of four bowlers anywhere else. They have got Yuzi Chahal, Ashwin, Boult, and Prasidh Krishna. Eight overs of spin, eight overs of pace are sorted. They can get some overs from Neesham and Riyan Parag too."

On the batting front, Chopra backed the young left-hander duo of Padikkal-Jaiswal to open the innings ahead of Jos Buttler. He explained:

"According to me, they need to open Padikkal with Jaiswal and see what happens and bat Buttler in the middle order. This is because, apart from Karun Nair and Riyan Parag, RR don't have an experienced Indian batter in the middle-order."

The Royals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at MCA Stadium in Pune.

