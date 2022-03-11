[Watch] Abdul Samad hones his slog skills with eye-catching shots in the nets ahead of IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young stalwart Abdul Samad was seen practicing his hitting skills with several flamboyant shots ahead of IPL 2022.

The 20-year-old was recently seen in the Ranji Trophy for Jammu and Kashmir, where he scored 233 runs and took three wickets in three group stage matches.

Gearing up for the 15th edition of the tournament, which begins on March 26, the Jammu and Kashmir-born shared a clip of his hitting exploits on his Instagram account.

The youngster dispatched the first delivery long-on with a clean strike with the full flow of the bat. In the second attempt, he made some room and spliced the delivery over the off-side.

The third stroke, which was arguably the pick of the lot, saw the batter simply swivel the bat in his arms, take a step to the leg-side and play an unorthodox shot behind the wickets.

The franchise also posted the all-rounder's heroics on their social media accounts. The uncapped player has a huge IPL season ahead of him. He has struggled for form in white-ball cricket following a poor Vijay Hazare campaign at the end of last year.

The youngster only scored 35 runs in five matches as Jammu Kashmir finished last in the group with one solitary win.

Abdul Samad was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

After showcasing his ability to bat in the death overs across the last two editions, Abdul Samad was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as their second pick.

The 20-year-old was retained by the 2016 IPL Champions for a sum of INR 4 crore alongwith Kane Williamson and Umran Malik.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their season with a match against the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29 according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Edited by Arjun Panchadar