Sanjana Ganesan posts a 4-word tweet after her husband Jasprit Bumrah destroys KKR in IPL 2022

Sanjana Ganesan has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coverage team.
Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 10, 2022 12:04 AM IST
News

Jasprit Bumrah broke the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in IPL history earlier tonight against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Playing for the Mumbai Indians team, Bumrah picked up five wickets, conceding only 10 runs in his four-over spell.

His wife Sanjana Ganesan took to Twitter to praise her husband for his magnificent bowling performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, Sanjana has been a host for KKR's Knight Club show. Sanjana wrote on Twitter:

"Holy moly! My husband is (fire emojis)."
Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥

Cricket fans loved the reaction from Sanjana Ganesan as her tweet has received more than 45,000 likes on Twitter. She also posted the following photo on Instagram, reacting to her husband's maiden IPL five-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah's effort went in vain as Mumbai Indians lost another match in IPL 2022

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery spell of 5/10 in the first innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Venkatesh Iyer provided a solid start to KKR but once he returned to the pavilion, the innings slowed down.

When Iyer was in the middle, it seemed like KKR would finish with a total of around 200 runs. However, they only posted 165 runs on the board thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah. He conceded only 10 runs in four overs and maintained an economy rate of 2.50.

KKR move to the 7th spot after a win in Match No. 56 of IPL 2022 🏏💯#IPL #IPL2022 #kkrhaitaiyaar #MumbaiIndians #kkrvmi https://t.co/NW5qL6P9bX

Chasing 166 to win the game, MI lost wickets at regular intervals and got skittled out for 113 runs. Ishan Kishan scored a fifty but his partners let him down as MI suffered their ninth defeat of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders have climbed to the seventh position in the points table with a big win against Mumbai Indians. They are still alive in the race for the playoffs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

