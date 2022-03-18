[Watch] "We are going to do some special things this season" - Sanjay Bangar's rallying cry to RCB squad ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar has said that the team could do something special at IPL 2022. The players stepped out onto the field for practice following a three-day quarantine in Mumbai.

In a rejig of the franchise's coaching personnel, the former India player was named RCB's head coach. Mike Hesson, meanwhile, returned to the role of director of cricket operations. Head of Scouting and fielding coach Malolan Rangarajan and spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram also oversaw proceedings on the first day of training.

Welcoming new captain Faf du Plessis and other new members of the RCB squad, Bangar said:

"You all bring a lot of skill sets along with you, whether you are an experienced player or just starting out. We have full confidence in your abilities. The next couple of days are going to be about easing you into the RCB structure. We are going to do some special things this season. and it is not possible without your contribution."

At the end of the training session, the head coach praised Du Plessis for his rhythm in the net session, adding:

"Good to see Faf coming in, hitting a few balls really making good contact and also players who have been in the IPL circuit like Karn (Sharma) or Siddharth (Kaul), they also turned up well."

The first training session only saw half of the RCB squad in action. Some of the other players are still in quarantine or yet to arrive ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL.

"Huge amount of excitement in the RCB camp" - Mike Hesson

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson spoke about RCB's fresh start and how the coaching staff finally have a chance to have conversations with players in their new environment. He said:

"It is nice to meet the guys, the ones you have watched on videos, the ones you have seen from afar, to meet with them and sit down and have a coffee with them, talk about the game with them, it is exciting. It is the fresh part about a new group, huge amount of excitement here."

Opining that the reduction in quarantine period from two weeks to three days makes a significant difference in terms of preparation. Hesson added:

"The three-day quarantine makes a significant difference in terms of you don't need to start reloading everybody. You can start training right away now, whereas previously it was like easing into it, now we can start with purpose."

The three-time finalists will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium on March 27,

