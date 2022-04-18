IPL 2022 schedule: Remaining IPL matches after 3rd week

Two matches were held on Sunday, April 17, as part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in the first game of the double-header at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, Hyderabad bowled out Punjab for 151 and then chased down the target with ease, winning the contest by seven wickets.

The evening game of the IPL 2022 double-header was a thriller. The Gujarat Titans (GT) recovered from 87 for five to chase down 170 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. David Miller scored a magnificent 94* off 51 while stand-in captain Rashid Khan hammered 40 in 51.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩



#IPL Here is the IPL 2022 scheduleHow excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩 #IPL 2022 Here is the IPL 2022 schedule 📆 How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/QWBOa0rWzB

Following Sunday’s win, Gujarat remain at the top of the IPL points table with five wins from six games. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are second with eight points. Defending champions Chennai are ninth with one win from six games while the Mumbai Indians (MI) are last, having lost all six of their matches.

List of remaining IPL matches schedule

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, following Sunday’s double-header, a total of 45 IPL matches remain to be played. The list includes 41 league stage games and four playoff encounters. Of the remaining IPL matches, the league games will continue to be held in Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune.

The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoffs has not yet been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, according to reports, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on May 29. Qualifier 2 could be played in Ahmedabad. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

The following is the schedule for the remaining IPL matches in the 2022 edition after the third week:

April 18

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 19

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 21

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 22

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 23

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 24

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 25

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,7:30 PM

April 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 27

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 28

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 29

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 30

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 01

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 02

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 03

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 04

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 05

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 06

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 07

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 08

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 09

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 10

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 17

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 18

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 20

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 21

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Edited by Samya Majumdar