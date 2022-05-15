"Scoring 973 runs in a season is not everyone's cup of tea!" - Fans troll those who felt Jos Buttler could break Virat Kohli's record in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler's drastic drop in form continues to cost the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the star English opener once again failed to score big, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG speedster Avesh Khan had already dismissed Buttler once in the reverse fixture this season and managed to do it again. Jos Buttler tried to play his favorite scoop shot in the powerplay but failed to get any bat on the ball as it crashed into the off-stump.

Avesh was understandably pumped up as Buttler has always been a big wicket for any opposition, especially this season. After the first seven games, Buttler was on course to break Virat Kohli's record of most runs in an IPL season (973).

However, the last six games have been pretty average for him by his standards and that record now looks to be out of his reach. Fans on Twitter were a bit baffled to see Jos Buttler's fall from grace in the second half of IPL 2022. Some also trolled him and other fans who thought he would break Kohli's record.

Udit @udit_buch Buttler in 1st half was Kohli 2016 and in second half has been Kohli 2022 Buttler in 1st half was Kohli 2016 and in second half has been Kohli 2022

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Jos Butler not been the same after his statpadded innings against us at DY Patil, we finished his IPL 2022 Jos Butler not been the same after his statpadded innings against us at DY Patil, we finished his IPL 2022 🔥🔥

` @bccinl Jos Buttler in :

1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL Jos Buttler in : 1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL https://t.co/xW0FAsxGH7

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Most runs after 13 Innings in IPL:-



•Virat Kohli - 865 in 2016.

•Jos Buttler - 627 runs in 2022. Most runs after 13 Innings in IPL:-•Virat Kohli - 865 in 2016.•Jos Buttler - 627 runs in 2022.

Prithvi @Puneite_ We thought he'll score atleast 700 - 750 in league stage. Which he still can after playoffs. Irrespective of how many runs he scores in the last game, KL's 2018 and Pant's 2018 are much better compared to Buttler's 2022.



KL - 659 @ 158 SR

Pant - 684 @ 173 SR

Jos - 627 @ 149 We thought he'll score atleast 700 - 750 in league stage. Which he still can after playoffs. Irrespective of how many runs he scores in the last game, KL's 2018 and Pant's 2018 are much better compared to Buttler's 2022.KL - 659 @ 158 SRPant - 684 @ 173 SRJos - 627 @ 149

Dusted @Kohliisgoat Every failure of buttler reminds me greatness of this. #IPL2022 Every failure of buttler reminds me greatness of this. #IPL2022 👑🔥 https://t.co/KlAujYvHLK

Manoj Pareek @mrpareekji

#LSGvsRR



* Yashasvi Jaiswal : Jos Buttler dismissed in the first over.* Yashasvi Jaiswal : Jos Buttler dismissed in the first over.#LSGvsRR * Yashasvi Jaiswal : https://t.co/GbowTMS8GF

Tributer(fb 💯) @GoatTributer18

Guys has dominated Ipl 2016 with unbelievable consistency

#RRvsLSG Respect for King Kohli increases everytime buttler fails in this Ipl.Guys has dominated Ipl 2016 with unbelievable consistency Respect for King Kohli increases everytime buttler fails in this Ipl.Guys has dominated Ipl 2016 with unbelievable consistency#RRvsLSG https://t.co/ofcy79BPlS

Ram @Flick_of_wrists With all talk about Buttler potentially breaking 973 record of Kohli he might not even cross virat 2013 With all talk about Buttler potentially breaking 973 record of Kohli he might not even cross virat 2013

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Scoring 973 runs in a season is not everyone's cup of tea.!Buttler started scoring and people started comparing 2016 season.!Thr reason why prime Kohli is unmatchable.! Scoring 973 runs in a season is not everyone's cup of tea.!Buttler started scoring and people started comparing 2016 season.!Thr reason why prime Kohli is unmatchable.!

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vvohra Being compared with Virat Kohli was the biggest achievement for Jos Buttler in the earlier phase of this tournament.

It's unbreakable record Being compared with Virat Kohli was the biggest achievement for Jos Buttler in the earlier phase of this tournament.It's unbreakable record https://t.co/A7AiGa9Vcf

Scott Button @Scott_Button12 That’s a very poor shot choice by Buttler.

He’s really tailed off this IPL. That’s a very poor shot choice by Buttler.He’s really tailed off this IPL.

101 Gram @VishaI_18



First 7 matches: Runs - 491, Avg - 81.8, SR - 161.5, 50s/100s - 2/3 , Single digit scores - 0



Last 6 matches: Runs - 136, Avg - 22.7, SR - 114.3, 50s/100s - 1/0, Single digit scores - 3 Jos Buttler in this editionFirst 7 matches: Runs - 491, Avg - 81.8, SR - 161.5, 50s/100s - 2/3 , Single digit scores - 0Last 6 matches: Runs - 136, Avg - 22.7, SR - 114.3, 50s/100s - 1/0, Single digit scores - 3 Jos Buttler in this edition ⬇️First 7 matches: Runs - 491, Avg - 81.8, SR - 161.5, 50s/100s - 2/3 , Single digit scores - 0Last 6 matches: Runs - 136, Avg - 22.7, SR - 114.3, 50s/100s - 1/0, Single digit scores - 3

Tha7a Fan @Tha7aKirkut Jos Buttler in :

1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL Jos Buttler in : 1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL https://t.co/sErGHb4JQ2

Arjit Gupta @guptarjit



#LSGvRR #IPL2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 Breaking Virat Kohli 973 runs records is almost impossible unless Virat Kohli himself broke it. Let Jos Buttler break David Warner record then see, even that is also impossible for many. Breaking Virat Kohli 973 runs records is almost impossible unless Virat Kohli himself broke it. Let Jos Buttler break David Warner record then see, even that is also impossible for many.#LSGvRR #IPL2022 #ViratKohli𓃵

Maulik Vadariya @MaulikVadariya Laughing on all those who saying Buttler will break Kohli's record of 973 #RCBvsLSG Laughing on all those who saying Buttler will break Kohli's record of 973 #RCBvsLSG

Hara Sreekar @Royal_HaRRa Avesh owns Jos Buttler Avesh owns Jos Buttler

V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ @Viratstan_ Buttler first break Warner 's record of 800 runs in Single Season Buttler first break Warner 's record of 800 runs in Single Season 👍

SK Chatterjee 🇮🇳🚩 @SChatterjee02

Who were praying for Jos Buttler breaking the 973 run record of Virat Kohli



#LSGvsRR Rohit sharma fans & Toxic CSK fans in MudWho were praying for Jos Buttler breaking the 973 run record of Virat Kohli Rohit sharma fans & Toxic CSK fans in MudWho were praying for Jos Buttler breaking the 973 run record of Virat Kohli #LSGvsRR

Akshat @AkshatOM10



2016 IS GOATED. Leave Jos Buttler, even if Virat Kohli gets back his top form,it would be difficult for him to break his own 973 runs record in a season. He was just batting at a different level.2016 IS GOATED. Leave Jos Buttler, even if Virat Kohli gets back his top form,it would be difficult for him to break his own 973 runs record in a season. He was just batting at a different level. 2016 IS GOATED. 🐐 https://t.co/Sh4we9Qj5v

Ganesh Shelke @ganeshshelke272 Seems like steam in Buttler's wings has dried up!

He started like supersonic plane but now slowly turning into crawling Zeppelin. Seems like steam in Buttler's wings has dried up!He started like supersonic plane but now slowly turning into crawling Zeppelin.

Ruchir @kohli4_ever Buttler won't even reach Warner's Record of 800 odd runs🤣🤣 Buttler won't even reach Warner's Record of 800 odd runs🤣🤣

gurudattaaa @gurudattaispog Buttler in the start of the season was similar to Kohli of 2016, Buttler in the end of this season is similar to Kohli of 2021. Buttler in the start of the season was similar to Kohli of 2016, Buttler in the end of this season is similar to Kohli of 2021.

KL Rehul @OrangeCapPopa Avesh Khan got Buttler's wicket for the second time this season, warra legend Avesh is. Avesh Khan got Buttler's wicket for the second time this season, warra legend Avesh is.

Jagriti @_donnaSpecter They said "Buttler gonna surpass Kohli's record of 973 runs"

Meanwhile 973 runs: They said "Buttler gonna surpass Kohli's record of 973 runs"Meanwhile 973 runs: https://t.co/UqW4o4mbyt

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 Jos Buttler's Peak Is Over , Literally Virat Kohli Was So Consistent In 2016 , No One Can Break Is Record For Sure🙂 Jos Buttler's Peak Is Over , Literally Virat Kohli Was So Consistent In 2016 , No One Can Break Is Record For Sure🙂

Shashank @Shashank18_70 Let's laugh at Jos Buttler 🤣🤣 Let's laugh at Jos Buttler 🤣🤣

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐇 @fallenreds ‍♂️ Jos Buttler without beard out of form ho jata hain yr‍♂️ Jos Buttler without beard out of form ho jata hain yr 🚶‍♂️

Butta Bomma Stan @DaveyWarner31 Buttler is not even close to Warner's second best ipl season (2019) Buttler is not even close to Warner's second best ipl season (2019)😭😭😭

Praneesh @peepshush What Kohli FC did to Buttler ? What Kohli FC did to Buttler ?

Ani @anirudhani_ For a reason!



#ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2022 #RRvLSG twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/s… CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Most runs after 13 Innings in IPL:-



•Virat Kohli - 865 in 2016.

•Jos Buttler - 627 runs in 2022. Most runs after 13 Innings in IPL:-•Virat Kohli - 865 in 2016.•Jos Buttler - 627 runs in 2022. 61 runs in his last 4 inngs. From @josbuttler . 973 was insanity from the King. It was a herculean task. If a man like Buttler can lose consistency trying to achieve that, Just imagine what @imVkohli did in 2016! Just. Imagine.For a reason! 61 runs in his last 4 inngs. From @josbuttler. 973 was insanity from the King. It was a herculean task. If a man like Buttler can lose consistency trying to achieve that, Just imagine what @imVkohli did in 2016! Just. Imagine. 🙌 🐐 For a reason! #ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2022 #RRvLSG twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/s…

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 Can't understand how people think Buttler is better than KL Can't understand how people think Buttler is better than KL

Neelabh @CricNeelabh

#IPL2022 So it is confirmed Buttler isn’t breaking 973. Win for IPL. So it is confirmed Buttler isn’t breaking 973. Win for IPL.#IPL2022

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp Looks like Buttler will not even cross Kane 735 runs Looks like Buttler will not even cross Kane 735 runs

RR failed to post a daunting total without Jos Buttler's help

Like the last game, young Yashasvi Jaiswal once again took up the mantle to give RR a flying start despite Jos Buttler's early dismissal. Captain Sanju Samson joined him at the crease and the duo managed to smash 51 runs in the powerplay.

Jaiswal slowed down a bit and Samson took over the responsibility of keeping the tempo of the innings going. However, both batters got dismissed at the wrong time for their team as they looked well set to score big.

Devdutt Padikkal also walked back to the pavilion despite a promising cameo. Riyan Parag and James Neesham kept the scoreboard ticking, but it was Trent Boult of all people, who played a handy cameo and helped RR post 178/6 in their 20 overs.

LSG will still feel that with the kind of depth that they have and the pitch being good for batting, they can chase down the target and confirm a top-two finish for themselves.

RR, on the other hand, will hope for some early breakthroughs as they desperately need the two points tonight.

