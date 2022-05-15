"Scoring 973 runs in a season is not everyone's cup of tea!" - Fans troll those who felt Jos Buttler could break Virat Kohli's record in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler's drastic drop in form continues to cost the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the star English opener once again failed to score big, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
LSG speedster Avesh Khan had already dismissed Buttler once in the reverse fixture this season and managed to do it again. Jos Buttler tried to play his favorite scoop shot in the powerplay but failed to get any bat on the ball as it crashed into the off-stump.
Avesh was understandably pumped up as Buttler has always been a big wicket for any opposition, especially this season. After the first seven games, Buttler was on course to break Virat Kohli's record of most runs in an IPL season (973).
However, the last six games have been pretty average for him by his standards and that record now looks to be out of his reach. Fans on Twitter were a bit baffled to see Jos Buttler's fall from grace in the second half of IPL 2022. Some also trolled him and other fans who thought he would break Kohli's record.
Here are some of the reactions:
RR failed to post a daunting total without Jos Buttler's help
Like the last game, young Yashasvi Jaiswal once again took up the mantle to give RR a flying start despite Jos Buttler's early dismissal. Captain Sanju Samson joined him at the crease and the duo managed to smash 51 runs in the powerplay.
Jaiswal slowed down a bit and Samson took over the responsibility of keeping the tempo of the innings going. However, both batters got dismissed at the wrong time for their team as they looked well set to score big.
Devdutt Padikkal also walked back to the pavilion despite a promising cameo. Riyan Parag and James Neesham kept the scoreboard ticking, but it was Trent Boult of all people, who played a handy cameo and helped RR post 178/6 in their 20 overs.
LSG will still feel that with the kind of depth that they have and the pitch being good for batting, they can chase down the target and confirm a top-two finish for themselves.
RR, on the other hand, will hope for some early breakthroughs as they desperately need the two points tonight.