"See you next year MS, hopefully you don't bat so early again!"- Furious fans slam Dhoni, CSK for slow batting against RR in IPL 2022

Chennai could only manage to score 56 runs in their last ten overs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 20, 2022 10:24 PM IST
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could only manage to score 150/6 in their 20 overs, despite a sensational knock of 93 from Moeen Ali. The southpaw absolutely bullied the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers in the powerplay as CSK ended up with a score of 75/1 after just six overs.

However, the Royals made an incredible comeback, by conceding just 75 runs in the next 14 overs. Chennai will be highly disappointed by ending their innings the way they did. especially after the start that they got.

MS Dhoni too couldn't make an impact with the bat as he took 28 deliveries to score 26 runs. Fans on Twitter slammed Dhoni's knock and in general the way Chennai slowed down at the backend as they believed it was a very good pitch for batting.

Here are some of the reactions:

Moeen Ali started so quick that CSK was surprised, they sent a message that this is not how we play, we want 150 not 200...
CSK yaar 150 run se jeetna tha, 150 run banake nahi jeetna tha.
See you next year MS. Hopefully you don't get to bat so early again.
How are CSK only 146 with Moeen on 93?
Moeen Ali could have easily ended with 140 alone with that start.
Really poor innings by CSK again apart from a few overs. You'd think they'd play with more freedom with nothing to lose.#IPL2022 #CSKvRR
Last I checked, CSK were 87-1 , they’re 97-4 all of a sudden, what did I miss ?
Where are Iyer arresting Thala memes ??
CSK dropping Dube hasn't been talked enough. He wasn't injured, right?
Lose isn't an issue, this torture by CSK is. #IPL
Job pakad lo, aur shaadi karke biwi baccho mai busy raho yaar. Cricket ekdum depressing hain.
Moeen Ali sent us on Mars, Jagadeeshan brought us back. #IPL
CSK's innings started at Brabourne and ended at Pune.
Ends at exact 150. CSK slowed down after two wickets of Jaggy and Rayudu. Too much to do for Moeen and Pathirana? RR should take this down well. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…
CSK's innings https://t.co/KkwloONIm8
Simarjeet Singh is capable no.8? Or should I write "Simarjeet at 8 😭"
CSK in first 6 overs - 1/75CSK in next 14 overs - 5/75
Thank you CSK for not qualifying for playoffs.
Overs 3 to 6: 72-0Other 16 overs: 78-6What a team.#CSKvRR #IPL2022
Can CSK fold RR for 0 for RCB's chances?
150 for CSK. A befitting reply to all those who doubted us. We have done it! Take a bow. #IPL
Sorry RCB fans, CSK need to first score 150 runs to beat RR by 150 runs. 😭
CSK have to bowl out RR for zero runs if RCB have to go past RR’s NRR. #RRvsCSK
Feeling sad for some MSDians who will have to support CSK for another year
Power play 75/1 next 14 overs 75/6 on a wonderful batting pitch.Disappointing.If CSK doesn’t get an auction expert next year to cover major holes unfortunately going will get more tougher in the next 2 years much to the disappointment of their loyal fans.
Csk in powerplay : scored 75 runsCsk in non-powerplay : scored 75 runs 😳Sanju Samson is on next level with his captaincy today 🔥
Superb bowling performance by #RR in the second half of the CSK innings who were 100 or thereabouts in 10 overs and looking good for 200. Finished with 150. How much of a role did the perceptibly sluggish pitch play in this?
Batting is the Biggest concern for CSK from Game 1. #IPL2022
Would love this kind of innings from Dhoni in Chepauk when I watch it live next year .....
Dhoni makes 26 off 28 and helps suck all momentum out of the innings and no commentator will say anything #CSKvsRR
Sanju samson did a brilliant job by dropping Ms dhoni catch...😂 Which is gud for RR ..as he is eating balls as usual 😂 #MSDhoni #RRvsCSK #Joker
@Ashwin_tweetz Dhoni playing test match ...superb
Dhoni immediately apologized to his bat after hitting a spinner before last five overs. #IPL
Time to blame our bowlers for not defending the total. #IPL
Vintage Mahi today 😍

Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni couldn't accelerate towards the backend for CSK

RR got off to a fantastic start with the ball as Chennai scored just three runs in their first two overs, having lost the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. But what followed from Moeen Ali in the powerplay was absolute carnage, as both him and Devon Conway smashed 72 runs off the next four overs.

The stage was set for CSK to post a total in excess of 200. But this is where RR's ploy to stick to five specialist bowlers worked like a charm. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy applied the brakes to Chennai's scoring by picking wickets at crucial junctures.

When Dhoni joined Ali and the duo stuck together for a decent amount of time, it looked like they would tee off at the death. But the RR bowlers bowled really well and ensured CSK were restricted to just 150/6.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has once again taken RR off to a flying start despite losing Jos Buttler early. RR will back themselves to chase this total down and confirm second spot in the points table.

