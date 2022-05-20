"See you next year MS, hopefully you don't bat so early again!"- Furious fans slam Dhoni, CSK for slow batting against RR in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could only manage to score 150/6 in their 20 overs, despite a sensational knock of 93 from Moeen Ali. The southpaw absolutely bullied the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers in the powerplay as CSK ended up with a score of 75/1 after just six overs.
However, the Royals made an incredible comeback, by conceding just 75 runs in the next 14 overs. Chennai will be highly disappointed by ending their innings the way they did. especially after the start that they got.
MS Dhoni too couldn't make an impact with the bat as he took 28 deliveries to score 26 runs. Fans on Twitter slammed Dhoni's knock and in general the way Chennai slowed down at the backend as they believed it was a very good pitch for batting.
Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni couldn't accelerate towards the backend for CSK
RR got off to a fantastic start with the ball as Chennai scored just three runs in their first two overs, having lost the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. But what followed from Moeen Ali in the powerplay was absolute carnage, as both him and Devon Conway smashed 72 runs off the next four overs.
The stage was set for CSK to post a total in excess of 200. But this is where RR's ploy to stick to five specialist bowlers worked like a charm. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy applied the brakes to Chennai's scoring by picking wickets at crucial junctures.
When Dhoni joined Ali and the duo stuck together for a decent amount of time, it looked like they would tee off at the death. But the RR bowlers bowled really well and ensured CSK were restricted to just 150/6.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has once again taken RR off to a flying start despite losing Jos Buttler early. RR will back themselves to chase this total down and confirm second spot in the points table.