Shane Watson appointed as Delhi Capitals' (DC) assistant coach for IPL 2022

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is all set to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) as their assistant coach for IPL 2022. This will be the first coaching stint for the veteran cricketer. He is expected to join the DC squad in the coming few days.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote:

"I'm really excited to share the news that I will be leaving for India this week to begin a role as assistant coach of @delhicapitals. Can’t wait to be back in the change rooms with my great mate @rickyponting."

In a video message, Shane Watson spoke about a few memories as a player in the IPL. He said:

"The IPL... the best T20 tournament in the world. I've got incredible memories as a player. First of all, with Rajasthan Royals winning in 2008 led by the incredible man, Shane Warne... RCB and then CSK. I have got incredible memories as a player."

The Queensland-born coach seems eager to join up with Ricky Ponting once again. Talking about working with the former Australian captain, Watson said:

"And now, coaching opportunities. It's come to be I work under Ricky Ponting... the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader and a captain. Now, to be able to coach under him... he's one of the best coaches in the world now. For me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I'm really excited."

"Now is the time for the Delhi Capitals to be able to win their first title" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson believes that the Capitals can go past the final hurdle and lift the title this year. He added that he is keen on working with the cricketers and wants to help the team excel. Watson said:

"With Delhi Capitals, I've got another great squad. Now is the time for the Delhi Capitals to be able to win their first title. I'm super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help out as much as I can, and hopefully, we can win that first title. Can't wait to get over there."

The Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, will start their campaign against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27.

