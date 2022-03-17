"Gabbar is here" - Shikhar Dhawan arrives in Mumbai to join Punjab Kings camp ahead of IPL 2022

Team India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (March 17) to join the Punjab Kings for their pre-season camp ahead of the much-awaited 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Punjab-based franchise took to social media earlier today to confirm the arrival of the veteran batter. The side are currently training in Mumbai for this year's cash-rich league, which is scheduled to begin on March 26.

"Gabbar is here. 😍 #SherSquad, ab batao Holi kab hai? 😉 #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL2022 #PunjabKings."

Dhawan was a part of Delhi Capitals the previous season, but was released by the franchise prior to last month's IPL 2022 auction.

Unsurprisingly, several teams expressed their interest in signing the seasoned campaigner at the mega auction. However, the Punjab Kings ultimately bagged the player for INR 8.25 crore.

The opening batter has emerged as one of the top performers in the T20 competition over the years. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the league's history.

Shikhar Dhawan has 5784 runs to his name from 192 matches at a strike rate of 126.64.

Punjab Kings to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27

Punjab Kings are placed in Group B of IPL 2022 alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. They will open their campaign on March 27 with a clash against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The side have named a new captain for the latest edition. Mayank Agarwal has been appointed skipper by the team management for IPL 2022.

PBKS squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

