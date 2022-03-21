Shivam Dube speaks about his interaction with MS Dhoni and on being picked by CSK for IPL 2022

Shivam Dube, one of the newest recruits of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shared his thoughts about being picked up by the franchise for IPL 2022. The 28-year-old also spoke about playing under his idol, MS Dhoni, and his initial interactions with the former Indian captain.

At the auction last month, CSK were involved in a fierce bidding war for Shivam Dube with Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the end, they managed to pick up the Mumbai cricketer for ₹4 crores.

Speaking about MS Dhoni and the advice that he received from the 40-year-old, Shivam said:

"I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because always I'm a big fan of my Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and, especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi bhai as recently as yesterday. He asked me to do a few things and I told him I'll definitely do justice. When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, consider it done."

Shivam Dube on the best week of his life

Shivam Dube was recently blessed with a baby boy and just four days later, he was picked up by the Super Kings at the auction. He said that this was probably the best week of his life. On being a part of the CSK family, he said:

"It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great. I can't express my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. And yes, could not express my feelings and all but I'm really happy to be a part of CSK."

Dube, who earlier played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and RR, said that his attitude would remain the same and added that he'd always try to contribute towards the team's success. He elaborated:

"Although it is a different franchise for me, attitude will remain the same. I have to do my best for the team's cause, which has always been my mission as a player and will always be that way going forward as well. I'm more confident now."

Also Watch:

Edited by Diptanil Roy