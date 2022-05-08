“I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day” - Shoaib Akhtar on CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s IPL future

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni might play another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before quitting the sport altogether. At the same time, he added that he wouldn't be surprised if MSD returns as part of management next year, considering the legend is known for making unpredictable moves.

Dhoni recently resumed captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022. Chennai have had a forgettable run this season, winning only three of their first 10 matches.

He has done a decent job with the bat in the limited opportunities that he has got. The wicketkeeper-batter played a memorable cameo to lift Chennai to victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball thriller.

Dhoni will once again be in the limelight when CSK take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the match, Akhtar praised Dhoni and predicted that the 40-year-old might quit after the next IPL. He told Sportskeeda:

“He is MS Dhoni. Can’t really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management.”

Akhtar also urged franchises to start looking beyond the likes of Virat Kohli and Dhoni and think about the future. He added:

“Franchises need to stay looking beyond players like Dhoni and Kohli. Of course, there is the star factor and emotional bonding with the two big names. But this is a cruel world. Teams need to look ahead and explore options.”

Kohli’s horrendous run in IPL 2022 continued as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck for the third time in the ongoing edition against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

“Too many cooks in the kitchen for CSK this time” - Shoaib Akhtar

Shifting focus back to Chennai, the former Pakistan speedster opined that the franchise have struggled this season because their off-field preparations have not been up to the mark. He stated:

“Since the IPL started, Chennai have rarely been knocked out early. They make an impression almost every season. But there are too many cooks in the kitchen for CSK this time. They need time to regroup. It’s too late this season. They have to come back next year with some clear thinking and a clear mind. You win matches off the field, in the dressing room. On the field, you only put up performances.”

Jadeja took over the captaincy from Dhoni at the start of IPL 2022. However, the former handed back the responsibility to MSD as the leadership was clearly affecting his overall performance.

