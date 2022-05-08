"He has to show better determination and focus harder" - Shoaib Akhtar's advice for DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has urged Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant to work on his fitness as well as the mental aspect of his game.

Terming the youngster an extraordinary talent, he advised the keeper-batter not to waste the same.

The 24-year-old has had a poor run in IPL 2022 with the bat. In 10 matches, he has scored 260 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 150.29. He is yet to hit a half-century in the tournament and has a highest score of 44.

Pant will be in action on Sunday when DC take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second match of the double-header at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Previewing the match, Akhtar agreed that Pant has not lived up to his potential in IPL 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he opined:

"Rishabh Pant needs to work on his fitness. Also, he has to show better determination and focus harder. Cricketing careers have become very short with so many matches being played. It could be seven-eight or 10 years maximum."

Giving the example of Virat Kohli's lean spell, the former cricketer added that Pant must make the best of the talent before time runs out. Akhtar elaborated:

"We saw Virat Kohli peak around 2013 and now see the kind of downfall that he has had. Pant is an extraordinary talent. He has some great opportunities. I advice him - 'please don’t miss it.'"

Pant hammered 26 off 16 in Delhi's win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous IPL 2022 match. He struck three sixes and a four before being bowled off a full toss from Shreyas Gopal.

"I wish Warner gets the fastest hundred in the league" - Shoaib Akhtar on in-form DC opener

While Pant has struggled with the willow, there have been no such problems for opener David Warner. He was the Player of the Match against SRH, smashing an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls with the aid of 12 fours and three sixes.

Praising the veteran cricketer, Akhtar said that Warner seems hungry to end his career on a high. He stated:

"David Warner is rewriting the end of his career. I am sure he will score a big hundred and prove his worth. He will make a statement that, 'I am going to stay part of the IPL for the next few years.'"

Akhtar also wants the left-hander to achieve something special in the IPL. He signed off by saying:

"I wish Warner gets the fastest hundred in the league."

The 35-year-old Warner has hammered 356 runs in eight matches for DC in IPL 2022 at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 156.83. He already has four half-centuries to his credit.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar