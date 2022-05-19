"Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell" - Fans in disbelief as LSG end KKR's playoffs hopes in last-gasp thriller of IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played arguably the game of the IPL 2022 season so far on Wednesday, May 18. Chasing a mammoth total of 211, KKR fell agonizingly short by two runs and have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Quinton de Kock was simply brilliant for his incredible 140* as LSG broke the record for the highest opening stand in IPL history. The total looked out of reach for KKR for most of their chase, but Rinku Singh brought them back into the game with a heroic cameo of 40.

However, a stunning one-hand grab by Evin Lewis on the penultimate delivery and a brilliant yorker by Marcus Stoinis on the last ball meant that LSG won the game and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

Fans on Twitter were gutted as Rinku Singh's valiant knock went in vain. Many also felt that it was Evin Lewis' stunning catch that turned out to be the defining moment of the game. Even mentor Gautam Gambhir couldn't control his emotions after LSG's epic win.

However, there were also some fans who felt that Andre Russell's scratchy knock of 5(11) cost Kolkata the game. Here are some of the reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Tim David yesterday and Rinku Singh today, two amazing cameos on losing cause. Tim David yesterday and Rinku Singh today, two amazing cameos on losing cause.

Sagar @sagarcasm Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King https://t.co/OOEc6K3wzQ

Sagar @sagarcasm A very painful vidaai out of play offs A very painful vidaai out of play offs https://t.co/eCT8b24TFR

Jofra Archer @JofraArcher What a game what a finish What a game what a finish

Chalak Billu @chalakbillllu Ayooo arrest this guy, he ain't Gambhir Ayooo arrest this guy, he ain't Gambhir https://t.co/AEpvMdnmfC

Simran Randhawa @Randhawa36_ 🤡 Evin Lewis with that unbelievable catch didn't get any award bcoz apparently fastest delivery award is more important than that Evin Lewis with that unbelievable catch didn't get any award bcoz apparently fastest delivery award is more important than that 😂😂🤡

Karthikeya @Static_a357 Evin Lewis dropped from the West Indies squad for failing fitness test Evin Lewis dropped from the West Indies squad for failing fitness test

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Rinku Singh for T20 world cup. Rinku Singh for T20 world cup.

Aashin Prasad @aashin23 It's the hope that kills. Every year It's the hope that kills. Every year 😂😭 https://t.co/DZZr4LCr6p

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur 🏼 #KKRvsLSG Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG

Sai @akakrcb6 66th match still the same intensity...mother of cricket... International cricket ka baap... Just GOAT tournament man. 66th match still the same intensity...mother of cricket... International cricket ka baap... Just GOAT tournament man.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR #TATAIPL https://t.co/DluymS27Cv

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Would have been really something if the side which batted the entire inns without losing a wicket, had lost to a team which utilised almost it's entire batting line up.



KL's inns could have really costed his team the best chance of finishing in the Top 2. Would have been really something if the side which batted the entire inns without losing a wicket, had lost to a team which utilised almost it's entire batting line up. KL's inns could have really costed his team the best chance of finishing in the Top 2.

Manya @CSKian716 Feels like the kind of game I should watch the entire replay of, not just the HLs. Feels like the kind of game I should watch the entire replay of, not just the HLs.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Evin Lewis, no cricket fan will forget this catch. Just like Lynn's catch of ABD. Evin Lewis, no cricket fan will forget this catch. Just like Lynn's catch of ABD. https://t.co/sHr828nQIC

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul said, "I missed this type of games this season. I should be paid even more for playing such games (laughs)". KL Rahul said, "I missed this type of games this season. I should be paid even more for playing such games (laughs)". sir, your salary should be deducted for playing those knocks. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… sir, your salary should be deducted for playing those knocks. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Last month, KKR lost by 7 runs, chasing 217.

Today, lost by 2 runs, chasing 210.



What a team to support - lose games they should have won, come close against matches they usually would have lost. This loss hurts. Terribly. Last month, KKR lost by 7 runs, chasing 217. Today, lost by 2 runs, chasing 210. What a team to support - lose games they should have won, come close against matches they usually would have lost. This loss hurts. Terribly.

` @FourOverthrows What a match. This was peak IPL. Hard luck KKR but you gave peak entertainment. First QDK 140* and then the counter attack from Rana , Shreyas and Rinku at the end. This is IPL. Peak cricket . What a match. This was peak IPL. Hard luck KKR but you gave peak entertainment. First QDK 140* and then the counter attack from Rana , Shreyas and Rinku at the end. This is IPL. Peak cricket .

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully LSG is really lucky to escape a loss here. For the large part of 1st innings both teams and commentators assessed it as a 160-170 pitch and KL- QDK played accordingly.



It's only because LSG had wickets in hand QDK went berserk and KKR leaked too many. LSG is really lucky to escape a loss here. For the large part of 1st innings both teams and commentators assessed it as a 160-170 pitch and KL- QDK played accordingly. It's only because LSG had wickets in hand QDK went berserk and KKR leaked too many.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh #IPL2022 How insanely amazing @rinkusingh235 and Sunil Narine batted tonight. Took it to the last ball for @KKRiders but hard luck. Hoping to see many more such innings from Rinku in the future. All the best, lad! #KKRvLSG How insanely amazing @rinkusingh235 and Sunil Narine batted tonight. Took it to the last ball for @KKRiders but hard luck. Hoping to see many more such innings from Rinku in the future. All the best, lad! #KKRvLSG #IPL2022

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire The day when the whole KKR middle order played like Russell, he decided to play like them. The day when the whole KKR middle order played like Russell, he decided to play like them.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Venkatesh + Tomar + Russell = 9 runs off 22 balls



Unbelievable! Venkatesh + Tomar + Russell = 9 runs off 22 balls Unbelievable!

Yogi Says @imyogi_26

What a Match ! What a Game ! Take a Bow !!



#KKRvsLSG I #rinkusingh If Andre Russell is Gangster then Rinku Singh is a MonsterWhat a Match ! What a Game ! Take a Bow !! If Andre Russell is Gangster then Rinku Singh is a Monster 😎What a Match ! What a Game ! Take a Bow !!#KKRvsLSG I #rinkusingh https://t.co/o057yPR0qR

Udit @udit_buch Gayle, Pollard and Russell era in IPL coming to an end now Gayle, Pollard and Russell era in IPL coming to an end now 💔

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 KKR has too many heartbreaks but it's almost always because Russell gets them so close from nowhere. But for them to get so close in such a huge chase with no contribution from Russell is MADDD KKR has too many heartbreaks but it's almost always because Russell gets them so close from nowhere. But for them to get so close in such a huge chase with no contribution from Russell is MADDD

Ryuzaki @Ryuzaki_cricket If Russell gets out now, he will be arrested by Iyer right on his way to the pavillion If Russell gets out now, he will be arrested by Iyer right on his way to the pavillion

Udit @udit_buch Who needs Andre Russell when you have Rinku Singh Who needs Andre Russell when you have Rinku Singh 🔥

` @FourOverthrows On a day when KKR lost by 2 runs. Andre Russell scored 5(11). Destiny is all. On a day when KKR lost by 2 runs. Andre Russell scored 5(11). Destiny is all.

Udit @udit_buch Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell today out of all people! Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell today out of all people!

S.I.P.D @cop_iyer Andre Russell has been arrested Andre Russell has been arrested https://t.co/Pum85JiKcX

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



Where KKR lost the game. Venkatesh Iyer + Abhijeet Tomar + Andre Russell = 9 (23)Where KKR lost the game. #IPL2022 Venkatesh Iyer + Abhijeet Tomar + Andre Russell = 9 (23)Where KKR lost the game. #IPL2022

Abhi⚒️ @abhi_backup07 Robin Uthappa's 9(20) vs RCB = Andre Russell's 5(11) vs LSG Robin Uthappa's 9(20) vs RCB = Andre Russell's 5(11) vs LSG

Game__Over @Humour_Hunter #ipl2022 #KKRvsLSG Andre Russell is a double-edged sword. Any team thats depending on him is taking a huge gamble. As an entertainer; great, bowling is again an incredible asset when he is fit but his batting...real risky. KKR needs to build a team around more solid players #IPL Andre Russell is a double-edged sword. Any team thats depending on him is taking a huge gamble. As an entertainer; great, bowling is again an incredible asset when he is fit but his batting...real risky. KKR needs to build a team around more solid players #IPL #ipl2022 #KKRvsLSG

Sohail @sohailb19 Andre Russell this was your game. Andre Russell this was your game.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Evin Lewis….what the what is happening Evin Lewis….what the what is happening 😳

arfan @Im__Arfan Evin Lewis brought into the xi to take one of the best catch under pressure. And that catch maybe the reason they might finish in top 2. Evin Lewis brought into the xi to take one of the best catch under pressure. And that catch maybe the reason they might finish in top 2.

Samreen @SamreenRazz 🤌🏼



QdK’s mad knock, Mohsin taking two early KKR wickets, that middle order fight from KKR, Rinku Singh going crazy, that Evin Lewis catch, and a team scoring 210 barely managing a 2-run win. All in one match! This #IPL2022 match is Multiverse of Madness meme level stuff.🤌🏼QdK’s mad knock, Mohsin taking two early KKR wickets, that middle order fight from KKR, Rinku Singh going crazy, that Evin Lewis catch, and a team scoring 210 barely managing a 2-run win. All in one match! This #IPL2022 match is Multiverse of Madness meme level stuff. 😍🤌🏼QdK’s mad knock, Mohsin taking two early KKR wickets, that middle order fight from KKR, Rinku Singh going crazy, that Evin Lewis catch, and a team scoring 210 barely managing a 2-run win. All in one match!

Rinku Singh was heartbroken when KKR lost the game

Chasing 211 was not going to be easy, but LSG were a bit light on the bowling front. KKR didn't get off to a great start as they lost a couple of early wickets. However, senior pro Nitish Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer unleashed a counter-attack to bring KKR back in the chase.

Although Rana was dismissed, Sam Billings came to the crease and ensured that Kolkata continued the momentum they had gained from their previous partnership. While Avesh Khan was having a horrible day with the ball, Mohsin Khan kept LSG's noses in front by bowling a brilliant spell and picking up three wickets.

All looked lost for Kolkata when Russell was dismissed. However, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh brought them back into the game. Rinku smashed 16 runs off the first three deliveries off the last over to bring the equation down to 5 from 3.

But Stoinis held his nerve and LSG emerged victorious. This result now means that if the Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game, LSG will play the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Kolkata.

