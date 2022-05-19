"Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell" - Fans in disbelief as LSG end KKR's playoffs hopes in last-gasp thriller of IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played arguably the game of the IPL 2022 season so far on Wednesday, May 18. Chasing a mammoth total of 211, KKR fell agonizingly short by two runs and have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
Quinton de Kock was simply brilliant for his incredible 140* as LSG broke the record for the highest opening stand in IPL history. The total looked out of reach for KKR for most of their chase, but Rinku Singh brought them back into the game with a heroic cameo of 40.
However, a stunning one-hand grab by Evin Lewis on the penultimate delivery and a brilliant yorker by Marcus Stoinis on the last ball meant that LSG won the game and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs.
Fans on Twitter were gutted as Rinku Singh's valiant knock went in vain. Many also felt that it was Evin Lewis' stunning catch that turned out to be the defining moment of the game. Even mentor Gautam Gambhir couldn't control his emotions after LSG's epic win.
However, there were also some fans who felt that Andre Russell's scratchy knock of 5(11) cost Kolkata the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Rinku Singh was heartbroken when KKR lost the game
Chasing 211 was not going to be easy, but LSG were a bit light on the bowling front. KKR didn't get off to a great start as they lost a couple of early wickets. However, senior pro Nitish Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer unleashed a counter-attack to bring KKR back in the chase.
Although Rana was dismissed, Sam Billings came to the crease and ensured that Kolkata continued the momentum they had gained from their previous partnership. While Avesh Khan was having a horrible day with the ball, Mohsin Khan kept LSG's noses in front by bowling a brilliant spell and picking up three wickets.
All looked lost for Kolkata when Russell was dismissed. However, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh brought them back into the game. Rinku smashed 16 runs off the first three deliveries off the last over to bring the equation down to 5 from 3.
But Stoinis held his nerve and LSG emerged victorious. This result now means that if the Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game, LSG will play the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Kolkata.