"Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell" - Fans in disbelief as LSG end KKR's playoffs hopes in last-gasp thriller of IPL 2022

Evin Lewis (L) and Marcus Stoinis held their nerve under pressure to take LSG into top 2 for now. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Evin Lewis (L) and Marcus Stoinis held their nerve under pressure to take LSG into top 2 for now. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 19, 2022 12:56 AM IST
News

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played arguably the game of the IPL 2022 season so far on Wednesday, May 18. Chasing a mammoth total of 211, KKR fell agonizingly short by two runs and have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Quinton de Kock was simply brilliant for his incredible 140* as LSG broke the record for the highest opening stand in IPL history. The total looked out of reach for KKR for most of their chase, but Rinku Singh brought them back into the game with a heroic cameo of 40.

However, a stunning one-hand grab by Evin Lewis on the penultimate delivery and a brilliant yorker by Marcus Stoinis on the last ball meant that LSG won the game and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

Fans on Twitter were gutted as Rinku Singh's valiant knock went in vain. Many also felt that it was Evin Lewis' stunning catch that turned out to be the defining moment of the game. Even mentor Gautam Gambhir couldn't control his emotions after LSG's epic win.

However, there were also some fans who felt that Andre Russell's scratchy knock of 5(11) cost Kolkata the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Tim David yesterday and Rinku Singh today, two amazing cameos on losing cause.
Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King https://t.co/OOEc6K3wzQ
A very painful vidaai out of play offs https://t.co/eCT8b24TFR
What a game what a finish
Ayooo arrest this guy, he ain't Gambhir https://t.co/AEpvMdnmfC
Evin Lewis with that unbelievable catch didn't get any award bcoz apparently fastest delivery award is more important than that 😂😂🤡
Catches win matches. #KKRvLSG #IPL
Evin Lewis dropped from the West Indies squad for failing fitness test
Rinku Singh for T20 world cup.
It's the hope that kills. Every year 😂😭 https://t.co/DZZr4LCr6p
Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG
66th match still the same intensity...mother of cricket... International cricket ka baap... Just GOAT tournament man.
This is ridiculous @IPL 😱😱😱😱
Proper entertainment! #ipl
Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR #TATAIPL https://t.co/DluymS27Cv
Would have been really something if the side which batted the entire inns without losing a wicket, had lost to a team which utilised almost it's entire batting line up. KL's inns could have really costed his team the best chance of finishing in the Top 2.
Feels like the kind of game I should watch the entire replay of, not just the HLs.
Evin Lewis, no cricket fan will forget this catch. Just like Lynn's catch of ABD. https://t.co/sHr828nQIC
sir, your salary should be deducted for playing those knocks. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
🥵🥵🤣🤣 twitter.com/chalakbillllu/…
Last month, KKR lost by 7 runs, chasing 217. Today, lost by 2 runs, chasing 210. What a team to support - lose games they should have won, come close against matches they usually would have lost. This loss hurts. Terribly.
Oh Rinku...😭 https://t.co/D4EKbUXx30
KKR, how you give hope, how you kill it twitter.com/BoredCricket/s…
What a match. This was peak IPL. Hard luck KKR but you gave peak entertainment. First QDK 140* and then the counter attack from Rana , Shreyas and Rinku at the end. This is IPL. Peak cricket .
LSG is really lucky to escape a loss here. For the large part of 1st innings both teams and commentators assessed it as a 160-170 pitch and KL- QDK played accordingly. It's only because LSG had wickets in hand QDK went berserk and KKR leaked too many.
How insanely amazing @rinkusingh235 and Sunil Narine batted tonight. Took it to the last ball for @KKRiders but hard luck. Hoping to see many more such innings from Rinku in the future. All the best, lad! #KKRvLSG #IPL2022
The day when the whole KKR middle order played like Russell, he decided to play like them.
Venkatesh + Tomar + Russell = 9 runs off 22 balls Unbelievable!
If Andre Russell is Gangster then Rinku Singh is a Monster 😎What a Match ! What a Game ! Take a Bow !!#KKRvsLSG I #rinkusingh https://t.co/o057yPR0qR
Gayle, Pollard and Russell era in IPL coming to an end now 💔
KKR has too many heartbreaks but it's almost always because Russell gets them so close from nowhere. But for them to get so close in such a huge chase with no contribution from Russell is MADDD
If Russell gets out now, he will be arrested by Iyer right on his way to the pavillion
@KKRiders Thank You Russell https://t.co/e1f2681vD3
Who needs Andre Russell when you have Rinku Singh 🔥
Andre Russell 12th man for LSG TODAY! https://t.co/1NStkM1JTZ
On a day when KKR lost by 2 runs. Andre Russell scored 5(11). Destiny is all.
Shreyas Iyer on his way to arrest Andre Russell today out of all people!
Andre Russell has been arrested https://t.co/Pum85JiKcX
Venkatesh Iyer + Abhijeet Tomar + Andre Russell = 9 (23)Where KKR lost the game. #IPL2022
Robin Uthappa's 9(20) vs RCB = Andre Russell's 5(11) vs LSG
2 mins silence for those who made #AndreRussell their #Dream11 captain #rinkusingh#IPL2022#LSGvsKKR https://t.co/c2IDCX8BGt
Andre Russell is a double-edged sword. Any team thats depending on him is taking a huge gamble. As an entertainer; great, bowling is again an incredible asset when he is fit but his batting...real risky. KKR needs to build a team around more solid players #IPL #ipl2022 #KKRvsLSG
Andre Russell this was your game.
Andre Russell this was your game.
Evin Lewis….what the what is happening 😳
Evin Lewis brought into the xi to take one of the best catch under pressure. And that catch maybe the reason they might finish in top 2.
This #IPL2022 match is Multiverse of Madness meme level stuff. 😍🤌🏼QdK’s mad knock, Mohsin taking two early KKR wickets, that middle order fight from KKR, Rinku Singh going crazy, that Evin Lewis catch, and a team scoring 210 barely managing a 2-run win. All in one match!

Rinku Singh was heartbroken when KKR lost the game

Chasing 211 was not going to be easy, but LSG were a bit light on the bowling front. KKR didn't get off to a great start as they lost a couple of early wickets. However, senior pro Nitish Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer unleashed a counter-attack to bring KKR back in the chase.

Although Rana was dismissed, Sam Billings came to the crease and ensured that Kolkata continued the momentum they had gained from their previous partnership. While Avesh Khan was having a horrible day with the ball, Mohsin Khan kept LSG's noses in front by bowling a brilliant spell and picking up three wickets.

All looked lost for Kolkata when Russell was dismissed. However, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh brought them back into the game. Rinku smashed 16 runs off the first three deliveries off the last over to bring the equation down to 5 from 3.

But Stoinis held his nerve and LSG emerged victorious. This result now means that if the Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game, LSG will play the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Kolkata.

