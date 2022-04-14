"Shubman Gill should run behind Orange Cap, score 500-600 runs"- Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been highly impressed with the way Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill has performed in the IPL 2022 season so far. Despite getting out on a duck in their opening game, Gill has scored a staggering 187 runs in the next three fixtures and is arguably GT's best batter.

Mohammad Kaif believes this could well be the breakout season Gill needs to get into the national reckoning. The 41-year-old feels the youngster should aim to win the Orange Cap this season as he has all the qualities of a complete batter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif explained how important Shubman Gill is to GT's chances. He said:

"Shubman Gill should run behind the Orange Cap this season and look to score 500-600 runs. He made the mistake in the first game by being out on a duck by attacking just his third ball. But he hasn't repeated it. This shows that he is a youngster and has elegance, touch, class, plays fast bowling well, and hits sixes against spinners. He is a complete batter who has all the shots."

Mohammad Kaif on what makes Chahal effective

Yuzvendra Chahal is also enjoying an incredible season so far. In just four games, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.50. Mohammad Kaif reckons that whenever batters attack Chahal, he bowls it wide and slow, making it difficult for them to connect. He stated:

"Chahal is a class bowler. He picks up wickets in every game and his biggest quality is that he knows when the batters are going to attack him. Then he bowls wide of the off-stump and bowls it slower, making it turn more and out of reach for the batters. This is something other bowlers aren't doing and that's why he is effective."

The winner of the encounter between GT and RR might well be decided on who has a better day between Gill and Chahal.

