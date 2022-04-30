×
"Shuru majboori me kiye the, ab majja aa raha hai!"- Fans hail Rahul Tewatia, troll Virat Kohli for RCB's third loss in a row in IPL 2022

Fans heaped praise on Tewatia and Miller, but felt Virat Kohli&#039;s slow knock proved costly for RCB. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Fans heaped praise on Tewatia and Miller, but felt Virat Kohli's slow knock proved costly for RCB. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 30, 2022 08:40 PM IST
News

Virat Kohli's knock of 58 (53) could well have proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. They were handed their third successive defeat by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller once again dished out a finishing masterclass as GT won by six wickets.

Although RCB got 170/6 on the board batting first, it always looked like they were 10-15 runs short. The dryness of the pitch did help the slower bowlers, but Tewatia and Miller were just too good in timing their pursuit of the target.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rahul Tewatia for once again showing why he is arguably one of the most underrated finishers in the country. Some also trolled Virat Kohli as they felt him playing with a strike rate of under 110 is what cost RCB the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Just accept these guys play exceptionally well under pressure and stop cribbing about luck. And Tewatia, Rashid, Miller these guys have done it numerous times in the past.
Just accept that Tewatia isn't some luck merchant. He is a proper finisher with power-hitting abilities. He has proved it on several occasions now.
Rahul Tewatia in overs 16-20 this IPL:Runs: 150Balls: 72Avg: 50SR: 208.3
I should have never doubted Thala's decisions . Man went till 9 Cr or so for Tewatia
Tewatia naysayers come out, we need to talk https://t.co/ajwNiodMWX
Two minutes silence for everyone including me who thought Rahul Tewatia was overpriced.
The number of match winning contributions Tewatia has delivered for Gujarat already in their 9 games, other finishers hardly do it in an entire season. Unreal consistency and show of power through the off side today as well, deviating from his regular slog sweeps off pacers.
Rahul Tewatia and Gujarat Titans making everyone eat their words with their performance in this IPL season. GT were trolled so much when they bought Tewatia for 9 cr in the auctions. Now he is showing why he is worth every bit of that amount.
Before this IPL, Tewatia had one of the highest attacking intent among batters, but one of the lowest efficiencies on attacking shots. He's improved his execution by light years.
Barring one ball by Hazlewood on his legs, most of the times RCB bowled him outside off and away from his arc, but Tewatia was upto the task.Take a bow. With each game, Tewatia is proving himself as a finisher. Brilliantly done. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Nah manTewatia is really really goodYou can't play fluke knocks everydayThis is special player
Just a random 2018 post about Rahul Tewatia 🤝Just a proud fan🤝#CricketTwitter #IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/lgK9JzvucF
you can not keep Tewatia out from T20WC squad just bcoz he eat Triple Manchurian Rice
Rahul Tewatia 9 crore now looks better than Jason Roy steal of 2 crores
Man, Rahul Tewatia is smashing the form bowler of world cricket Josh Hazelwood here.Making people eat humble pie over and over again! 🙏🙏
Most runs in partnership this season without involving an opener: Miller - Tewatia 236 (135)Rana - Shreyas 215 (150)SKY - Tilak 195 (148)Shows the impact of Millatia 🔥 #IPL2022
I know what you will say.- Tewatia is not India material- IPL performances should not earn an India cap- Fluke (how many?)What else is there?Anyway, 175 runs at a strike rate of 159. Highest SR (100-run cut-off) in the top-ranked side.My man will keep delivering. twitter.com/ovshake42/stat…
Rahul Tewatia , what a player. https://t.co/RwErGc1mVp
Tewatia becoming very dangerous finisher because he is becoming calculative.Brainless hacks with let me show you attitude are not scary because they will always give you chances. Calculative ones won't give you chances. They will finish 7-8 out of 10 games.
Tewatia has finished 4 matches for GT https://t.co/U84Xvyielo
What a season this is turning out to be for Tewatia! https://t.co/BMWxSt8Tlq
This is just disrespect to Lord Tewatia🤢 https://t.co/35vWPs8iVO
Rahul Tewatia keeps punishing those length deliveries. Plays to his strength and keeps delivering for Gujarat titans 👏
I am a massive Dhoni fan but seeing Rahul Tewatia's finishing masterclasses made me realise my idol Dhoni just got hyped by media as best finisher,he was never this good, instead my idol used to play disaster match loosing Test20 knocks regularly💛
Rahul Tewatia & David Miller this season #RCBvsGT https://t.co/FOTwz7CvRo
Tewatia bodied everyone who thought he is a fraud (including me)
Kohli scoring a fifty.Dhoni is back as the CSK captain.RCB losing.IPL is back :)
50 (38) * by Dhoni was test knock50(45) by king Kohli is , The Return of kings , warra Comeback , Roar of king Kohli 🥵🥵🥵
Kohli raising his bat on a 50(45) kind of innings in a T20 game shows how finished he is.
RCB's best batsman Virat Kohli and RCB's best bowler mohammad siraj will be the biggest reasons if RCB don't qualify this year.
Kohli form has costed RCB a lot in past 2 seasons to RCB.Don’t even have hope to say He will win coming games.Think He might consider T20 retirement following WT20 And this IPL.Hopefully Does well in whatever he decides
Best part about RCB looses is seeing cry of RCB over Kohli fans.🤣
Pujara after watching Kohli's innings today https://t.co/wqjGmu7Hib
Man of the match should given to Kohli for his amazing knock #ViratKohli
I always thought #RCB ended their association with Chris Gayle at the right time; AB de Villiers (although very capable and contributing) took the decision out of their hands, perhaps it's time to decide on Virat Kohli and look into the future#RCBvGT #IPL2022
@TukTuk_Academy "50 toh thik hai par woh strike rate...Kohli fans: https://t.co/TAYsDqSWD0
#kohli played well but could have scored bit faster, due to his slow paced innings #RCB were short of at least 20-30 runs.. eventually lost... Hard luck #RCBvsGT #ViratKohli #IPL2022
Virat kohli selfish knock helped @gujarat_titans win another match. Welcome to @TukTuk_Academy @imVkohli #RCB #ViratKohli #IPL

Virat Kohli's 58 (53) might have dragged RCB back a bit against GT

It was heartening for many fans to see Virat Kohli get back among the runs. However, he couldn't accelerate in the latter part of his innings and consumed 53 balls for his 58 runs. Handy runs from Rajat Patidar (52 of 32) and Glenn Maxwell (33 of 18) ensured RCB got to 170 in their 20 overs.

RCB needed wickets with the new ball to put pressure on GT. Although the Titans didn't get off to a flying start, they ensured that there was no loss of wickets in the powerplay. Both Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha looked in good touch.

But as soon as Faf du Plessis introduced the slower bowlers, RCB began to make a comeback in the game. Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets between them. It was once again down to Tewatia and Miller to get them home.

The duo did take a bit of time to get going and smartly handled the RCB spinners. Once the quicker bowlers were brought back into the attack, both southpaws began to score runs more freely.

Not giving Harshal Patel any wickets probably proved to be a game-breaker as the Titans cruised to a win with three balls to spare. After winning five out of their first seven games, RCB have lost their way a bit in the tournament. They will need to pull up their socks and win most games if they want to make it to the playoffs.

