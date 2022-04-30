"Shuru majboori me kiye the, ab majja aa raha hai!"- Fans hail Rahul Tewatia, troll Virat Kohli for RCB's third loss in a row in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli's knock of 58 (53) could well have proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. They were handed their third successive defeat by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller once again dished out a finishing masterclass as GT won by six wickets.
Although RCB got 170/6 on the board batting first, it always looked like they were 10-15 runs short. The dryness of the pitch did help the slower bowlers, but Tewatia and Miller were just too good in timing their pursuit of the target.
Fans on Twitter hailed Rahul Tewatia for once again showing why he is arguably one of the most underrated finishers in the country. Some also trolled Virat Kohli as they felt him playing with a strike rate of under 110 is what cost RCB the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli's 58 (53) might have dragged RCB back a bit against GT
It was heartening for many fans to see Virat Kohli get back among the runs. However, he couldn't accelerate in the latter part of his innings and consumed 53 balls for his 58 runs. Handy runs from Rajat Patidar (52 of 32) and Glenn Maxwell (33 of 18) ensured RCB got to 170 in their 20 overs.
RCB needed wickets with the new ball to put pressure on GT. Although the Titans didn't get off to a flying start, they ensured that there was no loss of wickets in the powerplay. Both Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha looked in good touch.
But as soon as Faf du Plessis introduced the slower bowlers, RCB began to make a comeback in the game. Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets between them. It was once again down to Tewatia and Miller to get them home.
The duo did take a bit of time to get going and smartly handled the RCB spinners. Once the quicker bowlers were brought back into the attack, both southpaws began to score runs more freely.
Not giving Harshal Patel any wickets probably proved to be a game-breaker as the Titans cruised to a win with three balls to spare. After winning five out of their first seven games, RCB have lost their way a bit in the tournament. They will need to pull up their socks and win most games if they want to make it to the playoffs.