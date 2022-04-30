"Shuru majboori me kiye the, ab majja aa raha hai!"- Fans hail Rahul Tewatia, troll Virat Kohli for RCB's third loss in a row in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli's knock of 58 (53) could well have proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. They were handed their third successive defeat by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller once again dished out a finishing masterclass as GT won by six wickets.

Although RCB got 170/6 on the board batting first, it always looked like they were 10-15 runs short. The dryness of the pitch did help the slower bowlers, but Tewatia and Miller were just too good in timing their pursuit of the target.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rahul Tewatia for once again showing why he is arguably one of the most underrated finishers in the country. Some also trolled Virat Kohli as they felt him playing with a strike rate of under 110 is what cost RCB the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Just accept these guys play exceptionally well under pressure and stop cribbing about luck. And Tewatia, Rashid, Miller these guys have done it numerous times in the past. Just accept these guys play exceptionally well under pressure and stop cribbing about luck. And Tewatia, Rashid, Miller these guys have done it numerous times in the past.

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla Just accept that Tewatia isn't some luck merchant. He is a proper finisher with power-hitting abilities. He has proved it on several occasions now. Just accept that Tewatia isn't some luck merchant. He is a proper finisher with power-hitting abilities. He has proved it on several occasions now.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Rahul Tewatia in overs 16-20 this IPL:



Runs: 150

Balls: 72

Avg: 50

SR: 208.3 Rahul Tewatia in overs 16-20 this IPL:Runs: 150Balls: 72Avg: 50SR: 208.3

. @gillfan_ I should have never doubted Thala's decisions . Man went till 9 Cr or so for Tewatia I should have never doubted Thala's decisions . Man went till 9 Cr or so for Tewatia

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Two minutes silence for everyone including me who thought Rahul Tewatia was overpriced. Two minutes silence for everyone including me who thought Rahul Tewatia was overpriced.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh The number of match winning contributions Tewatia has delivered for Gujarat already in their 9 games, other finishers hardly do it in an entire season. Unreal consistency and show of power through the off side today as well, deviating from his regular slog sweeps off pacers. The number of match winning contributions Tewatia has delivered for Gujarat already in their 9 games, other finishers hardly do it in an entire season. Unreal consistency and show of power through the off side today as well, deviating from his regular slog sweeps off pacers.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Rahul Tewatia and Gujarat Titans making everyone eat their words with their performance in this IPL season. GT were trolled so much when they bought Tewatia for 9 cr in the auctions. Now he is showing why he is worth every bit of that amount. Rahul Tewatia and Gujarat Titans making everyone eat their words with their performance in this IPL season. GT were trolled so much when they bought Tewatia for 9 cr in the auctions. Now he is showing why he is worth every bit of that amount.

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 Before this IPL, Tewatia had one of the highest attacking intent among batters, but one of the lowest efficiencies on attacking shots. He's improved his execution by light years. Before this IPL, Tewatia had one of the highest attacking intent among batters, but one of the lowest efficiencies on attacking shots. He's improved his execution by light years.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Take a bow. With each game, Tewatia is proving himself as a finisher. Brilliantly done. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Just want to see where and how RCB bowl at Tewatia today. Teams in the past have been guilty of bowling him in the slot and allowing him to target midwicket.



Would be interesting to see if RCB do anything different. Just want to see where and how RCB bowl at Tewatia today. Teams in the past have been guilty of bowling him in the slot and allowing him to target midwicket.Would be interesting to see if RCB do anything different. Barring one ball by Hazlewood on his legs, most of the times RCB bowled him outside off and away from his arc, but Tewatia was upto the task.Take a bow. With each game, Tewatia is proving himself as a finisher. Brilliantly done. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Barring one ball by Hazlewood on his legs, most of the times RCB bowled him outside off and away from his arc, but Tewatia was upto the task.Take a bow. With each game, Tewatia is proving himself as a finisher. Brilliantly done. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

. @finehaihum Nah man

Tewatia is really really good

You can't play fluke knocks everyday

This is special player Nah manTewatia is really really goodYou can't play fluke knocks everydayThis is special player

. @sanket7262 you can not keep Tewatia out from T20WC squad just bcoz he eat Triple Manchurian Rice you can not keep Tewatia out from T20WC squad just bcoz he eat Triple Manchurian Rice

Udit @udit_buch Rahul Tewatia 9 crore now looks better than Jason Roy steal of 2 crores Rahul Tewatia 9 crore now looks better than Jason Roy steal of 2 crores

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



Making people eat humble pie over and over again! Man, Rahul Tewatia is smashing the form bowler of world cricket Josh Hazelwood here.Making people eat humble pie over and over again! Man, Rahul Tewatia is smashing the form bowler of world cricket Josh Hazelwood here.Making people eat humble pie over and over again! 🙏🙏

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak



Miller - Tewatia 236 (135)

Rana - Shreyas 215 (150)

SKY - Tilak 195 (148)



Shows the impact of Millatia #IPL2022 Most runs in partnership this season without involving an opener:Miller - Tewatia 236 (135)Rana - Shreyas 215 (150)SKY - Tilak 195 (148)Shows the impact of Millatia Most runs in partnership this season without involving an opener: Miller - Tewatia 236 (135)Rana - Shreyas 215 (150)SKY - Tilak 195 (148)Shows the impact of Millatia 🔥 #IPL2022

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42



- Tewatia is not India material

- IPL performances should not earn an India cap

- Fluke (how many?)

What else is there?



Anyway, 175 runs at a strike rate of 159. Highest SR (100-run cut-off) in the top-ranked side.



My man will keep delivering. Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.



All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere. Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere. I know what you will say.- Tewatia is not India material- IPL performances should not earn an India cap- Fluke (how many?)What else is there?Anyway, 175 runs at a strike rate of 159. Highest SR (100-run cut-off) in the top-ranked side.My man will keep delivering. twitter.com/ovshake42/stat… I know what you will say.- Tewatia is not India material- IPL performances should not earn an India cap- Fluke (how many?)What else is there?Anyway, 175 runs at a strike rate of 159. Highest SR (100-run cut-off) in the top-ranked side.My man will keep delivering. twitter.com/ovshake42/stat…

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Tewatia becoming very dangerous finisher because he is becoming calculative.



Brainless hacks with let me show you attitude are not scary because they will always give you chances.



Calculative ones won't give you chances. They will finish 7-8 out of 10 games. Tewatia becoming very dangerous finisher because he is becoming calculative.Brainless hacks with let me show you attitude are not scary because they will always give you chances. Calculative ones won't give you chances. They will finish 7-8 out of 10 games.

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Tewatia has finished 4 matches for GT Tewatia has finished 4 matches for GT https://t.co/U84Xvyielo

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi What a season this is turning out to be for Tewatia! What a season this is turning out to be for Tewatia! https://t.co/BMWxSt8Tlq

💀Noor💀 @idfc0001 This is just disrespect to Lord Tewatia🤢 This is just disrespect to Lord Tewatia🤢 https://t.co/35vWPs8iVO

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Rahul Tewatia keeps punishing those length deliveries. Plays to his strength and keeps delivering for Gujarat titans Rahul Tewatia keeps punishing those length deliveries. Plays to his strength and keeps delivering for Gujarat titans 👏

Smart MSDian @HonestMsdFan I am a massive Dhoni fan but seeing Rahul Tewatia's finishing masterclasses made me realise my idol Dhoni just got hyped by media as best finisher,he was never this good, instead my idol used to play disaster match loosing Test20 knocks regularly I am a massive Dhoni fan but seeing Rahul Tewatia's finishing masterclasses made me realise my idol Dhoni just got hyped by media as best finisher,he was never this good, instead my idol used to play disaster match loosing Test20 knocks regularly💛

r ★ @itzzRashmi Tewatia bodied everyone who thought he is a fraud (including me) Tewatia bodied everyone who thought he is a fraud (including me)

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Kohli scoring a fifty.

Dhoni is back as the CSK captain.

RCB losing.



IPL is back :) Kohli scoring a fifty.Dhoni is back as the CSK captain.RCB losing.IPL is back :)

MAHIYANK™ @Mahiyank_78 50 (38) * by Dhoni was test knock



50(45) by king Kohli is , The Return of kings , warra Comeback , Roar of king Kohli 🥵🥵🥵 50 (38) * by Dhoni was test knock50(45) by king Kohli is , The Return of kings , warra Comeback , Roar of king Kohli 🥵🥵🥵

` @FourOverthrows Kohli raising his bat on a 50(45) kind of innings in a T20 game shows how finished he is. Kohli raising his bat on a 50(45) kind of innings in a T20 game shows how finished he is.

Vishnu 🕉 @MasterVKohli RCB's best batsman Virat Kohli and RCB's best bowler mohammad siraj will be the biggest reasons if RCB don't qualify this year. RCB's best batsman Virat Kohli and RCB's best bowler mohammad siraj will be the biggest reasons if RCB don't qualify this year.

SG 👑 @RCBSG17 Kohli form has costed RCB a lot in past 2 seasons to RCB.

Don’t even have hope to say He will win coming games.

Think He might consider T20 retirement following WT20 And this IPL.



Hopefully Does well in whatever he decides Kohli form has costed RCB a lot in past 2 seasons to RCB.Don’t even have hope to say He will win coming games.Think He might consider T20 retirement following WT20 And this IPL.Hopefully Does well in whatever he decides

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Best part about RCB looses is seeing cry of RCB over Kohli fans.🤣 Best part about RCB looses is seeing cry of RCB over Kohli fans.🤣

Ami @iamkami123 Man of the match should given to Kohli for his amazing knock #ViratKohli Man of the match should given to Kohli for his amazing knock #ViratKohli

Pradeep K @Field_Cricket



vGT I always thought #RCB ended their association with Chris Gayle at the right time; AB de Villiers (although very capable and contributing) took the decision out of their hands, perhaps it's time to decide on Virat Kohli and look into the future #RCB vGT #IPL2022 I always thought #RCB ended their association with Chris Gayle at the right time; AB de Villiers (although very capable and contributing) took the decision out of their hands, perhaps it's time to decide on Virat Kohli and look into the future#RCBvGT #IPL2022

Virat Kohli's 58 (53) might have dragged RCB back a bit against GT

It was heartening for many fans to see Virat Kohli get back among the runs. However, he couldn't accelerate in the latter part of his innings and consumed 53 balls for his 58 runs. Handy runs from Rajat Patidar (52 of 32) and Glenn Maxwell (33 of 18) ensured RCB got to 170 in their 20 overs.

RCB needed wickets with the new ball to put pressure on GT. Although the Titans didn't get off to a flying start, they ensured that there was no loss of wickets in the powerplay. Both Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha looked in good touch.

But as soon as Faf du Plessis introduced the slower bowlers, RCB began to make a comeback in the game. Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets between them. It was once again down to Tewatia and Miller to get them home.

The duo did take a bit of time to get going and smartly handled the RCB spinners. Once the quicker bowlers were brought back into the attack, both southpaws began to score runs more freely.

Not giving Harshal Patel any wickets probably proved to be a game-breaker as the Titans cruised to a win with three balls to spare. After winning five out of their first seven games, RCB have lost their way a bit in the tournament. They will need to pull up their socks and win most games if they want to make it to the playoffs.

