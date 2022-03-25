"Sometimes a good cricketer isn't necessarily a good captain" - Rajkumar Sharma on Ravindra Jadeja as CSK's new captain ahead of IPL 2022

Former Delhi Ranji Trophy cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels it will be interesting to see how new captain Ravindra Jadeja gets the most out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK announced on Friday that MS Dhoni would no longer be the captain of the side and that Jadeja would be the one to take the legacy ahead. While Ravindra Jadeja has been in terrific form as an all-rounder, Sharma has reservations about how the 33-year-old is going to captain the team.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', here's what Rajkumar Sharma had to say about Jadeja, the captain:

"Ravindra Jadeja is no doubt a leading all-rounder in the world. But since he hasn't captained much and doesn't have that much experience, then it would be something to look out for. Sometimes a good cricketer isn't necessarily a good captain and vice versa."

However, in Dhoni's presence, the 56-year-old reckons Jadeja will be able to do a good job as skipper. He added:

"He has been playing international cricket for a long time so he might have an idea about how to manage the team. MS Dhoni will also guide him from time to time. As far as Shreyas Iyer is concerned, he was brilliant for Delhi as a captain. But it will be interesting to see how he gets the best out of his new team."

Except Ravindra Jadeja, no spinner's place is fixed in Indian T20I team: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma believes the IPL 2022 season is a huge opportunity for young spinners like CSK's Prashant Solanki to leave a strong first impression. He reckons that aside from Jadeja, no spinner has been able to cement his place in India's T20I setup. Sharma asserted:

"It is a big opportunity for Prashant Solanki to prove himself as there is a need for spinners. Except for Ravindra Jadeja, no spinner's place is fixed in India's T20I team, be it Ashwin or Axar. So it is a good opportunity for any youngster and if they perform well then the team management and selectors would look at them."

Jadeja has quite a tough task ahead of him in replicating Dhoni's success as CSK captain. It will be interesting to see what tactics the 33-year-old uses to try and help CSK clinch a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

