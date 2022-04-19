"Still fans don't give him enough respect!" - Twitter showers praise on Faf du Plessis after his well-paced 96 against LSG in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis equaled his highest score in the IPL against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by smashing 96 off just 64 balls on Tuesday. Although the 37-year-old fell just short of a well-deserved maiden IPL century, he has put his team in a commanding position.

Faf du Plessis didn't get off to a fluent start and was struggling to time the ball in the beginning. However, once the RCB captain got into his groove, there was no stopping him.

Fans on Twitter hailed Du Plessis for once again proving why he has been a fantastic buy for the Bangalore franchise. Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 This is how Faf plays, he'll hold up one end and keep playing release shots. RCB knew what they were getting. It's your problem that you chose to pair him up with this top order. This is how Faf plays, he'll hold up one end and keep playing release shots. RCB knew what they were getting. It's your problem that you chose to pair him up with this top order.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Faf was the cement that build RCB innings. Masterclass in how to rebuild after an early collapse from 🏽 #LSGvRCB #IPL2022 From 21*(20) to 50*(40) to 96(64).Faf was the cement that build RCB innings. Masterclass in how to rebuild after an early collapse from @faf1307 From 21*(20) to 50*(40) to 96(64). Faf was the cement that build RCB innings. Masterclass in how to rebuild after an early collapse from @faf1307 👏🏽 #LSGvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/qZziiPeqkq

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns From 7 for 2(1) to 181 for 6(20) - great recovery by #RCB led by their captain Faf Du Plessis. From 7 for 2(1) to 181 for 6(20) - great recovery by #RCB led by their captain Faf Du Plessis.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#LSGvRCB Captain standing up when the team needs him and leading from the front. A cricketer defined by character. Let’s go, Faf du Plessis. What a splendid knock this has been! Captain standing up when the team needs him and leading from the front. A cricketer defined by character. Let’s go, Faf du Plessis. What a splendid knock this has been!#LSGvRCB

! die hard fans of faf !™️ @faf_fans18

Captain da always

And back in the Orange cap race (2) And we are back !Captain da alwaysAnd back in the Orange cap race (2) And we are back ! Captain da always ❤️❤️ And back in the Orange cap race (2) https://t.co/zmAXUvziSB

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Good innings from Faf. Him being slow in the PP (15 off 17) was understandable today given the wickets lost, but then accelerated well in the middle overs, adding 53 off 31 (10.25 RPO) in the next 10 overs, when RCB scored 93. And then added 26 off the next 16 when the other end Good innings from Faf. Him being slow in the PP (15 off 17) was understandable today given the wickets lost, but then accelerated well in the middle overs, adding 53 off 31 (10.25 RPO) in the next 10 overs, when RCB scored 93. And then added 26 off the next 16 when the other end

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Crisis man of IPL, Faf Du Plessis standing tall, fifty from 40 balls, at one stage #RCB was 7 for 2. Well played, Captain. Crisis man of IPL, Faf Du Plessis standing tall, fifty from 40 balls, at one stage #RCB was 7 for 2. Well played, Captain.

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep 50 up for the captain Faf, top knock with his team in trouble. 50 up for the captain Faf, top knock with his team in trouble.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Faf answering all slander against him....RCB keep finding heroes every game. Faf answering all slander against him....RCB keep finding heroes every game.

Kartik @zomatochad



#RCBvsLSG #IPL Don't judge Faf's innings with the way he played. He stood there when biggies like Kohli & Maxwell dropped off. Don't judge Faf's innings with the way he played. He stood there when biggies like Kohli & Maxwell dropped off. #RCBvsLSG #IPL

Thurunu Jayasiri @ThurunuJ



96 - FAF DU PLESSIS vs LSG, 2022 ***

82 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SRH, 2021

69 - David Warner vs RCB, 2016

59 - Rohit Sharma vs RCB, 2014

59 - Murali Vijay vs RPS, 2016



#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB Highest scores by a batter in his 100th IPL inning.96 - FAF DU PLESSIS vs LSG, 2022 ***82 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SRH, 202169 - David Warner vs RCB, 201659 - Rohit Sharma vs RCB, 201459 - Murali Vijay vs RPS, 2016 Highest scores by a batter in his 100th IPL inning.96 - FAF DU PLESSIS vs LSG, 2022 ***82 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SRH, 202169 - David Warner vs RCB, 201659 - Rohit Sharma vs RCB, 201459 - Murali Vijay vs RPS, 2016#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB https://t.co/3H5U4XEMvk

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL



Faf du Plessis 96 (64)

c. Stoinis b. Holder



An exceptional knock by the RCB skipper comes to an end. Well done, sir 🫡

#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB WICKET!!Faf du Plessis 96 (64)c. Stoinis b. HolderAn exceptional knock by the RCB skipper comes to an end. Well done, sir 🫡 WICKET!!Faf du Plessis 96 (64)c. Stoinis b. HolderAn exceptional knock by the RCB skipper comes to an end. Well done, sir 🫡#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played RCB's Captain Faf du plessis. Well played RCB's Captain Faf du plessis. https://t.co/F5pUeAYjtm

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #LSGvRCB A perfectly measured and composed innings from Faf du Plessis, and man has he got legs between the wickets. Fantastic knock. Well played skip. A perfectly measured and composed innings from Faf du Plessis, and man has he got legs between the wickets. Fantastic knock. Well played skip. 🔥 #LSGvRCB

Sai @akakrcb6 Well played captain faf all my rant has worked but so bad last over... Only 4 runs will hurt RCB big time. Well played captain faf all my rant has worked but so bad last over... Only 4 runs will hurt RCB big time.

arfan @Im__Arfan KL kept one over of bishnoi for dk, faf didn't even let dk face a ball 🤣🤣🤣 KL kept one over of bishnoi for dk, faf didn't even let dk face a ball 🤣🤣🤣

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Tragic Faf du Plessis couldn’t get his century. Masterly knock, him, as good as any by any opener in 15 seasons of the IPL. Absorbed the pressure of early wickets, dropped anchor and batted with gr8 application almost till the end to take RCB to a competitive score Tragic Faf du Plessis couldn’t get his century. Masterly knock, him, as good as any by any opener in 15 seasons of the IPL. Absorbed the pressure of early wickets, dropped anchor and batted with gr8 application almost till the end to take RCB to a competitive score

` @FourOverthrows RCB fans never deserved Faf Du Plessis . Guy is single handedly carrying this RCB batting line up and still the fans don't give him enough respect. RCB fans never deserved Faf Du Plessis . Guy is single handedly carrying this RCB batting line up and still the fans don't give him enough respect.

Abhi⚒️🦁 @abhi_backup07 It just took one handshake from Rutu, to bring back Faf's form . Talk about Impact Rutu is having from now. It just took one handshake from Rutu, to bring back Faf's form . Talk about Impact Rutu is having from now. https://t.co/xqJCu86sEa

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Onto, captaining the bowling unit now and grabbing the 2 points . 🏻 From the very first over to the very last ,he kept the hopes alive for RCB fans. Faf du plessis the lone Warrior tonight.Onto, captaining the bowling unit now and grabbing the 2 points . From the very first over to the very last ,he kept the hopes alive for RCB fans. Faf du plessis the lone Warrior tonight. ❤️ Onto, captaining the bowling unit now and grabbing the 2 points . 🙌🏻 https://t.co/6jQ932J0Dx

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ 🦁 @itzShreyas07 Faf du plessis is the Greatest South African Player to play ipl . You can't change my mind Faf du plessis is the Greatest South African Player to play ipl . You can't change my mind

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper me watching faf score runs like he did for csk me watching faf score runs like he did for csk https://t.co/NJjFXPVZKb

Faf du Plessis' 96 powers RCB to 181/6

RCB had to post a big score as dew could have made chasing slightly easier. However, they got off to the worst possible start, losing Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli off successive deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack and was successful to a certain extent. However, even the Aussie star couldn't hang around for long. Suyash Prabhudessai too soon departed and RCB were in a spot of bother at 62/4.

This was when Faf du Plessis realized he had to up the ante to take his team to a respectable total. He got some great support in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed, who played another important knock with the bat.

The duo added 70 runs for the fifth wicket and that set it up nicely for the finisher Dinesh Karthik to explode at the end. Du Plessis continued to find boundaries at regular intervals and looked to be racing towards his maiden IPL ton.

However, the 37-year-old was caught in the deep on 96 as RCB ended up with 181/6 in their 20 overs.

LSG are capable of batting deep and have an in-form KL Rahul at the top. They will definitely back themselves to chase the total down.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee