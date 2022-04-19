"Still fans don't give him enough respect!" - Twitter showers praise on Faf du Plessis after his well-paced 96 against LSG in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis equaled his highest score in the IPL against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by smashing 96 off just 64 balls on Tuesday. Although the 37-year-old fell just short of a well-deserved maiden IPL century, he has put his team in a commanding position.
Faf du Plessis didn't get off to a fluent start and was struggling to time the ball in the beginning. However, once the RCB captain got into his groove, there was no stopping him.
Fans on Twitter hailed Du Plessis for once again proving why he has been a fantastic buy for the Bangalore franchise.
Faf du Plessis' 96 powers RCB to 181/6
RCB had to post a big score as dew could have made chasing slightly easier. However, they got off to the worst possible start, losing Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli off successive deliveries.
Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack and was successful to a certain extent. However, even the Aussie star couldn't hang around for long. Suyash Prabhudessai too soon departed and RCB were in a spot of bother at 62/4.
This was when Faf du Plessis realized he had to up the ante to take his team to a respectable total. He got some great support in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed, who played another important knock with the bat.
The duo added 70 runs for the fifth wicket and that set it up nicely for the finisher Dinesh Karthik to explode at the end. Du Plessis continued to find boundaries at regular intervals and looked to be racing towards his maiden IPL ton.
However, the 37-year-old was caught in the deep on 96 as RCB ended up with 181/6 in their 20 overs.
LSG are capable of batting deep and have an in-form KL Rahul at the top. They will definitely back themselves to chase the total down.