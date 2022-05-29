"He has learnt a lot from MS Dhoni" - Sunil Gavaskar on GT captain Hardik Pandya's leadership style

Ex-India player Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya for his astute captaincy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

He stated that the all-rounder's inspiring performance as a leader is a good sign for Indian cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that GT's Hardik Pandya seems to have learnt a lot from his close friend and mentor MS Dhoni. The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Gujarat captain has focused on man-management and that the approach has reaped dividends for him.

The 72-year-old also suggested that Pandya has done well with his bowling changes and field placements throughout the competition. Gavaskar made these remarks while speaking on Sports Tak ahead of the IPL 2022 final.

He said:

"Looking at Hardik Pandya's captaincy, it seems as if he has learnt a lot from MS Dhoni. He considers MS Dhoni his elder brother and his hero. His man-management style is MS Dhoni's approach. Not showing too much emotion on the field and letting anyone know about their mistakes in the dressing room.

"Because of this, every player wants to do something special for the skipper. Hardik has been very impressive with his bowling changes and field placements as well. His success as captain is a positive sign for Team India."

Gavaskar added that playing on their home ground will be an advantage for GT. He opined that the opposition team could be under the pump if the crowd is fully behind one side.

"Playing in your home ground for the first time, and that too in a final, is a big thing. They will get great support and backing from the crowd. The opposition does get a little nervous when the crowd is completely behind one team. It's a very big moment for GT."

The Gujarat-based side will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the all-important IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. The contest will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"The pressure of a final is very different as it is a knockout contest" - Sunil Gavaskar on IPL 2022 summit clash between GT and RR

Gavaskar mentioned that RR have lost twice to GT in this year's cash-rich league.

The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a 37-run win against the inaugural champions during the league stage.

Gujarat also managed to claim a crucial seven-wicket win over RR in Qualifier 1. However, Gavaskar believes that Rajasthan still have a chance of taking revenge as the pressure of a final is going to be very different.

He explained:

"RR will feel that while they have lost twice against GT, they can turn it around in the playoffs stage. Losing a league stage game is fine as you have a chance of counting back. But the pressure of a final is very different as it is a knockout contest."

The highly anticipated IPL 2022 final is set to being from 8:00 PM (IST). Fans can catch the live-action on the Star Sports Network.

It is worth mentioning that it will be GT's first game at the venue, whereas RR have played Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad this season.

