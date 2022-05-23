Super Over to be implemented to yield result for IPL 2022 playoffs and final in case of disruptions - Sources 

The fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy could be down to a Super Over if disruptions hamper the possibility of play. In cases where no play is possible at all, the league standings will determine the winner of the contest. The procedure is applicable for all matches in the playoffs as well as the finals.

With monsoons beginning to make their presence felt in various parts of the country, the city of Kolkata is also expected to receive heavy rainfall over the course of the next few days. Anticipating the forecast at hand, an extra two hours have been granted in addition to the stipulated 200 minutes with regard to the match's official start.

This implies that playoff matches can begin as late as 9:40 PM IST without the loss of any overs. The finals in Ahmedabad, on the other hand, can even start at 10:10 PM for up to a full 40 overs of action. The delayed start will see the mid-innings break being reduced to seven minutes. However, the strategic time-outs still find a place in the course of things.

In case of a shortened match of five overs per innings, the IPL guidelines state:

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

IPL 2022 Final to have a reserve day on May 30

In case weather prevents the completion of the IPL 2022 final on May 29, the play will be allowed to carry on with the help of a reserve day. The guidelines state that the match will resume on reserve day from the point where it was stopped on the stipulated day.

However, if the play is abandoned without a ball being bowled and after the completion of the toss, the reserve day will see the match begin with a fresh toss between the two captains.

"The match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra IPL 2022 Final will have a reserve day. Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 results will be determined on a Super Over if there's rain interruption. If no Super Over also possible then League Stage Table standing will be considered. IPL 2022 Final will have a reserve day. Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 results will be determined on a Super Over if there's rain interruption. If no Super Over also possible then League Stage Table standing will be considered.

This marks the first instance where a super-over could be used in the finals of a tournament as a result of weather disruption. The usual norm over the years has seen a five-over contest being the last resort before the match is forced to be abandoned.

"For the IPL final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five over match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (final)."

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the remaining four knockout matches in IPL 2022. The IPL Playoffs begin tomorrow with Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Edited by Parimal