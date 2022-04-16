"Mood is upbeat in the camp...Khelenge Dil Khol Ke" - Suryakumar Yadav ahead MI's 6th game in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav is trying to see the shinier side of things after his team's fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2022. Ahead of MI's next game today against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Yadav shared a motivational message and spoke about the mood in the camp.

Suryakumar Yadav spoke about MI's unwavering spirit and said that the team would give its best going forward. He said:

"Irrespective of results, there is a lot of positivity, there is a lot of fun, which is most important. Mood is upbeat in the camp...'Khelenge dil khol ke'."

Suryakumar's mantra for the Mumbai Indians is to be fearless, given that every game from here on is almost a knockout for them. He wants the team to leave behind the baggage of their last five losses and start afresh. The 31-year-old added:

"Everything starts fresh again. You go out and you express. Be fearless. Because, if you carry that baggage of last five games, it's really difficult for you to go out and express and be fearless."

"Dewald and Tilak can do wonders few years down the line" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav cited the example of Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma who were brilliant against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 49 off 25 balls and 36 off 20 balls respectively. He noted:

"Starting from first game till now, we must have got a lot of positives. Like in the last game, we got two beautiful middle order batsmen for us. Both youngsters, 19-20 years of age, Dewald and Tilak. They are literally showing us what they are capable of doing. Few years down the line, they can do wonders. These are the small, small positive things which I feel are very important when you go each game."

Mentioning that the team atmosphere has been positive, Yadav said:

"I see everyone on the ground, when they are batting in the nets as well, they help each other. Off the field, when they go back to the hotel, they try and spend as much time with each other as possible. It's always a good sign when you see new players coming in the side and creating that atmosphere."

Suryakumar has scored 163 runs in three games thus far at an average of 81.50.

Edited by Diptanil Roy